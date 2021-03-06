Scott County sees 28 new positive COVID-19 tests

It was a quiet Saturday around the Quad-Cities as far as COVID-19 was concerned.

Scott County reported 28 new positive tests but no new deaths, as the death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic remained at 212.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 18,418 positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Saturday, Rock Island County no longer reports case counts on the weekends because health department personnel are transitioning to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county as more doses become available.

The county will continue reporting data Monday-Friday and will continue contact tracing for each COVID-19 patient.

Illinois reported 2,565 new cases, raising its total to 1,197,267 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 20,750 deaths in Illinois.

Iowa reported 529 new positive cases, raising its total to 366,689. There have been 5,552 deaths reported.