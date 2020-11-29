Scott County sees another COVID-19 death

There was another COVID-19 death in Scott County Sunday.

The newest fatality raises the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 85.

Scott County also saw 169 new positive cases of the coronavirus, raising its total to 11,215 cases since March.

Rock Island County saw 97 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,384. Currently 76 patients are hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus. The death toll in the county stands at 141.

In Illinois, there were 7,178 new cases, bringing that total to 720,114. There were 56 new deaths, raising that total to 12,193.

Iowa saw 1,704 new cases of COVID-19, for 227,963 total cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 16 more deaths, for 2,376 total.

The Rock Island County Health Department also continued to urge people to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by staying home as much as possible and when sick, wearing a face covering when one must go out, keeping 6 feet between oneself and anyone else, and washing hands frequently.