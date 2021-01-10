Scott County sees another COVID-19 death

Sunday saw another death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.

Scott County reported one death, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 155.

The county also reported 50 new positive cases of the coronavirus, to bring that total to 14,961. Iowa reported 1,128 positive cases Sunday, raising the state's total to 296,480. There were 11 statewide deaths, bringing the total to 4,138.

Rock Island County reported 47 new positive cases, raising its total to 11,341. There were no new deaths as that total stands at 276. Currently, 34 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

Illinois reported 4,711 new positive cases, now with 1,028,750 total positive COVID-19 cases. There were 80 more deaths in Illinois, which has now seen 17,574 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

