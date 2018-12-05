The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight death in Walcott.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office:
At 12:21 a.m., a Scott County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an inoperable headlight near the intersection of 200th Street (U.S. 6) and 60th Avenue in Walcott.
As the deputy walked up to the vehicle, the deputy observed a male in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head and a gun in his hand.
MEDIC was requested and declared the male dead.
The incident is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other details are available at this time.