Scott County Sheriff Lane signs onto letter to Biden about border situation

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane was one of 10 Iowa sheriffs — and one of 274 sheriffs from across the nation — to send a letter to President Joe Biden about his administration’s policies regarding the number of immigrants illegally entering the U.S. through the southern border.
“You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking,” the sheriffs said in the letter.
“Both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations recognized the threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration. It is critically important that you see it as well,” the letter stated.
“It pulls no punches,” Lane said of the letter, adding that he was contacted March 30 by the Iowa Sheriff’s Association to see if he wanted to sign the letter.
“It originated from a sheriff out of Massachusetts, and I received it March 30,” he said.
Lane said the Quad-Cities already had an enormous problem with methamphetamine coming into the area from Mexico.
“What I’m more concerned about is the increase in the heroin and fentanyl we’re likely to see,” he said. “We have seen a higher death rate with the heroin and fentanyl. I’m afraid that the flow into the country may increase to the point that the price goes down and increases the prevalence of the drugs.”
That is what happened with meth. The cartels flooded the market and the price dropped.
Lane said that a hit for the user often was kept at about $20, or maybe $25. That means the normal hit of meth, one-tenth of a gram, would be $20 to $25 for the user.
Lane said when he was notified of the letter, “it took me back to when I ran in 2020; I spoke to various groups. Some were completely bipartisan, and I received a question about illegal entry into the United States and would I take a position to enforce the immigration laws. My answer was yes.”
Lane said many people were worried that cheap labor would be devastating to people’s salaries or prevent their children from getting a job.
Allowing people to enter the country illegally could adversely affect those who are trying to enter the country legally, he added.
But it’s not just drugs and terrorists, Lane said. It’s about the thousands of children who are being dumped at the border with no parents.
“That’s a 2,000-mile border, and summer is coming. If the border patrol doesn’t find those kids quickly they may die in the desert of dehydration. As for the children that are here, who is going to take care of them? How will they be reunited with their parents? Are we going to find that many people who will properly raise these kids? How many will end up being abused, neglected, molested, sold into human trafficking?
“A lot of people don’t get it,” Lane said. “This is not the remedy for some of the problems that exist around the world.”
In their letter, the sheriffs say: “We, the undersigned sheriffs, like you, took oaths and made promises to the American people that we would uphold and enforce the rule of law. The crisis at the border is penetrating our neighborhoods throughout the interior of the United States, thus undermining our unyielding commitment to protect 'We, the People.'
“America’s Sheriffs recognize that in order for democracy to flourish and remain healthy in our republic, we must uphold and enforce the rule of law,” the sheriffs said in the letter.
“There is no place for injecting political agendas that diminish the safety and security of our nation. We cannot undermine the confidence and faith of the people in our basic precept of equal justice under the law. Our founders established the legislative branch of government to create and amend laws.
“Neither 'We, the People' nor the founders ever intended for those elected officials chosen by the American people to represent their interests to circumvent the legislature and decide for themselves what special class of individuals will be excused from abiding by our existing laws,” the sheriff’s said in the letter.