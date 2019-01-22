The Scott County sheriff trimmed his request for funding in next year's budget on Tuesday, but maintains he still can hire 10 new positions if he is allowed to overhire jail staff.
For the second time in a week, Sheriff Tim Lane discussed his staffing request with the Scott County Board of Supervisors' meeting. Originally, Lane requested 10 new personnel in the upcoming budget, including five correctional officers, four deputies and a sex offender registry officer.
"I would be willing to accept funding for four deputies, a sex offender registry officer and one correctional officer... as long as I have flexibility to overhire correctional officers," he told the board at its the committee-of-the-whole meeting.
He said he can hire all 10 without the full $817,126 that is budgeted because he has additional money in his budget from not being at full staff.
In an interview, Lane said he still wants to hire the 10 employees, but proposes that the county fund only six of the positions. "I should be able to fund the remaining four (correctional officers) out of the budget they give me."
Lane suggested he does not need to be "overfunded" to accomplish the additional hires. "If you fully fund this, you're putting a larger burden on the taxpayer to accomplish this because I won't use it all," he said.
In fact, he told the supervisors that he will never spend 100 percent of his salary budget. Due to the time it takes to recruit, hire and train new correctional officers and sheriff's deputies, the department has not been at full staff since he took office in 2017.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, said after the meeting that the county still will need a tax levy increase to cover the budget gap between the administration's recommended budget and the departmental requests for six new sheriff's employees and a full-time investigator in the county attorney's office.
Initially, Farmer said there was a $1.1 million gap but Lane's new request to fund six positions would lower the gap to $807,932. "The recommended proposal will reflect an increased tax levy rate, but it will be less of a tax levy increase," he added.
The board also met with County Attorney Mike Walton to discuss his request for a new investigator position.
"Our attorneys are spending too much time doing investigative work," Walton said, adding that most of the time is spent reviewing the increased volume of videos now from police body cameras and other video. "Sometimes they're 20-minute videos, sometimes they are a couple hours, and we have to review that."
Walton said an investigator, perhaps a retired law enforcement officer, would be used to review those videos as well as keep in contact with witnesses for trials. The position would not be an attorney, he said. The cost of the position would be $89,125 including benefits.
Walton said his office has had some difficulty in retaining attorneys in the past five years, and he thinks part of that is caseload.
Supervisor Ken Croken said he supported the request, but questioned how "do we tie this to a measurable goal?" He asked if there would be an increase in prosecutions as a result of the new position.
Walton warned there is a danger in measuring conviction numbers "because you just don't take the tough cases. We want to see justice, not just convictions. Justice could be a dismissal," he said.
Croken asked Sheriff Lane the same question about measuring how more employees make the county safer.
"Crime statistics are difficult to relate to what your crime rate is," Lane said. "If we put more officers on the street, I expect arrests to go up, citizen contacts to go up. Citizens will notice more on patrol and quicker response times."
"I can't say crime will go down," he said, adding "My goal is to increase arrests... I also want quicker response times."
In other business, the county board:
- Heard a proposal by a Crisis Communications Plan committee to accept a $33,699 quote for communication software and support from Alertus. The low bid was less than the budgeted $40,000.
Tammy Speidel, facility and support services director, said the new system would allow the county to share emergency communications across its different facilities by sending messages to all the computers and telephones on its network. The quote also includes a mobile application for employees to use on their cell phones.
- Gave its informal approval to staff to begin negotiations with US Imaging to provide services to scan and index certain records in the Recorder's Office that now are on microfilm. The firm offered the low bid of $264,595.
Matt Hirst, information technology director, said the project would digitize records from 1971 to 1988, converting them from analog to digital media.