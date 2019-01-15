Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane wants to add 10 new employees to improve the staffing situation at the county jail, as well as increase the county's presence on patrol.
For the county's fiscal 2020 budget, the sheriff's office is requesting 10 new full-time employees, including five corrections officers, three deputies for patrol, one deputy for investigations and a full-time sex offender registry specialist. In addition, County Attorney Mike Walton is requesting a new full-time attorney to serve as an investigator.
The new positions would cost $906,251 plus an additional $210,155 to cover salary increases recommended for the elected officials and deputies.
"I know you have some very difficult decisions this year," Lane told the Scott County Board of Supervisors Tuesday as he detailed his request at a special budget work session.
Five new corrections officers would address an ongoing issue with understaffing at the jail, which has led to "a lot of overtime for a number of years" and, in turn, high staff turnover, he said.
In the past 20 years, he said 200 different officers have worked in and left the jail, including 41 since Lane was elected in 2016. The departures included 15 officers in 2016, 12 in 2017, 13 in 2018 and one already this year.
While most of the positions have been re-filled, he said the result is a young staff with the majority having less than five years experience.
Among the reasons corrections officers quit is to move on to be a police officer, sheriff's deputy or they realize "that they're not comfortable with the job, or can't do the job," he said.
Major Bryce Schmidt said two new recruits who just completed the 12 weeks of training "decided this is not for them." "The No. 1 reason (those that leave) give us is lack of manpower and overtime," he added.
Lane told the board it is cheaper to have someone on overtime than hiring another officer, but the excessive overtime "is running our employees out the door."
Lane said correctional officers worked 3,211 hours of overtime in the six-month period ended Feb. 20, 2018. The 12 officers who worked the most overtime had 1,821 overtime hours during that period.
Though the jail is authorized for 59 correctional officers, "There has never been a time when no one has been in training. There has never been a time when we were at 59 since I became sheriff," he said.
Overtime also is required when staff are on medical leave or Family Medical Leave Act, or military service.
He received board approval last summer to over-hire in the jail, but the time it takes to recruit, hire and train keeps the jail from reaching full staffing.
"It's a very lengthy process. A lot of times, the process is longer than how long they stay," he said.
Lane said he wants to increase sworn staff, which is the lowest ratio of officers-to-population in the state of Iowa. Scott County's 48 officers, including the four who will be added, serve a population of 172,474. That is one officer to every 3,593 residents, the lowest ratio of Iowa's 99 counties.
As a result, he said, only 21 officers are assigned to patrol — the same level as in the 1990s — and three deputies is the minimum on patrol at any time.
Like correctional officers, he said the sworn staff is never at full capacity.
The staff increases have been the result of grants and outside funding such as from Pleasant Valley High School, Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and other federal grants.
"The Scott County board has not increased its authorization for the number of deputies at its own expense since the 1980s," he said.
Lane also raised the issue of the department's salary situation, which ties the command staff's salaries to the sheriff's salary. By state law, the appointed command staff cannot make more than 85 percent of the sheriff's salary, he said.
In order to "pick the cream of the crop," he said higher ranked staff are forced to accept a pay decrease to become chief deputies. That puts the county in a situation where it is not competitive with the market, Lane said.
The Scott County Compensation Board has recommended a 20 percent increase for the sheriff among other elected officials. He said that would make his salary and his chief deputies competitive on a local level. But it would take a 28 percent increase to would put their salaries in line with their peers on the state level.
"If you go by the local levels, it's more important than the state levels," he said.
Lane said salaries have been an ongoing problem, but it was less of a factor in the past because sheriffs had only one chief deputy appointment "and only one person had to take a pay cut."
"I have three appointments. I need my command staff to be properly compensated," Lane said.