Scott County Sheriff to ask Board of Supervisors to approve more funding for overtime at jail

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said he will be asking the Scott County Board of Supervisors to approve double overtime for corrections officers to ensure he has enough people to staff the jail during the next meeting of the board Tuesday.

Lane said he already is using deputies to fill slots in the jail due to the shortage of correctional officers and he is attempting to make overtime a more attractive incentive.

“In an emergency I believe I have the authority to approve the double overtime for the officers and the board would have to fight me,” he said, adding that he wants the board to know how bad the situation is and would like their backing.

“I’m in an emergency now and that emergency allows me to assign people contrary to the way the employment contract is written,” he said referring to using deputies in the jail.

Lane said at this point he needs 18 correctional officers, but qualified applicants have been few.

“We’ve needed a cook since November,” he said, but the process of hiring someone to work in the jail is not as simple as it is in the free market, although Lane said he is trying to streamline the hiring process for the cook’s position.

“Our hiring process is far more elaborate that what we are required to do,” he said. There is a basic skills test that everyone has to take, and there is a background check that everyone goes through.

“Anyone with a felony can’t work in the jail,” Lane said.

There is a polygraph test that is not required, and a psychological test that is not required, he said.

Everyone goes through a medical physical that is at the convenience of their doctor’s office, he added.

“It takes about 11 weeks for me to hire a cook, which includes two weeks for them to give to notice to their present employer,” Lane said.

The cook’s job pays $18 an hour plus the benefits.

But cooks who want to work now can just about walk into any restaurant these days and get that amount of money or close to it and start working either immediately or within a few days, Lane said.

Deputies have to take a physical agility test, but correctional officers do not, he said.

Lane said that training for new correctional officers will be streamlined in a way that won’t reduce the amount of training but break it up into increments, such as the person learns one job well and then is moved into another position to learn that job.

“I think it’s important to know that the jail is not restricting any admittance for new arrests,” he said. “We will continue to accept inmates and continue to hold inmates as the court determines necessary.”

The maximum number of inmates the jail can hold is 394 but Lane said the number of inmates being housed there is “not near our maximum, but it is higher than what it was during COVID.” The jail used to hold 363 but Lane said they added 31 bunks to the jail about two years ago.

There are inmates being housed out of county for certain reasons, he added. The main reason is because of the way they classify but the majority are held in other facilities because they need to be kept separate from the other inmates in the jail.

“They may be co-defendants in a case, or they may have rivals already in the jail,” Lane said.

People part of high-profile cases are often housed out of county because the way other local inmates may react to them is often unpredictable, he added.

The jail is not the old linear set up where there was one inmate to each cell and everybody just goes into a cell, Lane said. The Scott County Jail is a direct management jail that is broken up into two male general housing units, one female housing unit, one intake housing unit, one special management unit and one dorm.

Lane said he would like to be able to alleviate the correctional officer shortage by housing enough inmates out of county to where he could shut down one unit. However, there isn’t enough space in nearby jails to allow him to do that. But it would reduce overtime and allow deputies to stay on the streets. That other side of that is it costs Scott County taxpayers an average of $55 a day to house an inmate in another county, not including transportation costs.

There are counties in Iowa that utilize a lot of other jails for their inmates, such as Johnson County which he said can’t get the votes to build a new jail. Polk County also uses a lot of jail space in other Iowa counties, he added.

Correctional officers can easily find higher-paying jobs elsewhere because their experience in the jail proves that they are good employees who show up for work, Lane said.

“They have the job skills employers are looking for,” he said. “They have great communication skills, they were willing to work shifts and weekends and holidays, they are intelligent and adaptable to situations, and new employers can count on the fact that they backgrounds are clean.

"Correctional officers usually leave on favorable terms and move to other favorable positions,” he added.

Lane said the issue he is facing is nationwide. “Less than a year ago we were doing well on employees,” he said. “But we’ve had retirements and people who have moved on to be police officers and deputy sheriffs or have found excellent opportunities in other fields.

It isn’t due to the great resignation, as it’s tough to get employees today in just about every industry. A good part of the issue is the opportunities that opened up for those that want to work, he said.

“After COVID when people went back to work there was a demand for employment in other places and it was easier to get a job that wasn’t possible during COVID,” he said.