Scott County Sheriff to ask for extra overtime to cover staffing shortages in the jail

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says he'll ask the Scott County Board of Supervisors next week to approve double overtime pay for correction officers to cover a staffing shortage.

Deputies already fill shifts in the jail, Lane said, and he's attempting to make overtime a more attractive incentive to ensure the jail is staffed.

The county now pays correctional officers and deputies 1.5 times their hourly wage for overtime, according to county finance staff. An entry-level corrections officer makes $22.29 an hour.

“In an emergency, I believe I have the authority to approve the double overtime for the officers and the board would have to fight me,” he said. “I’m in an emergency now, and that emergency allows me to assign people contrary to the way the employment contract is written."

Lane said he wants the five-member board to know how bad the situation is and would like their backing.

Budget Director David Farmer said the jail has 51 active correction officers, fewer than the 64 it's authorized to employ. And the county has 14 sergeants of 18 authorized positions. The proposed overtime pay wouldn't require a change to the jail's $7.8 million salaries budget for fiscal 2023, Farmer said.

Finding police, deputies and corrections officers is a problem across the country, and it comes as violent crime is rising. While non-violent crime decreased during the pandemic, the murder rate increased nearly 30% in 2020 and the rate of assaults went up 10%, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Less than a year ago we were doing well on employees,” the sheriff said. “But we’ve had retirements and people who have moved on to be police officers and deputy sheriffs or have found excellent opportunities in other fields."

The pay-boost proposal will appear on the Supervisors' agenda for its Tuesday and Thursday meetings next week. Supervisor Chair Ken Beck said he's waiting to see the final proposal on the agenda but acknowledged the police shortage across the country and the difficulty other departments have had filling positions.

In Scott County, the jail has needed a cook since November. Even if Lane, the sheriff, could find a candidate, extensive background checks and sometimes polygraphs and psychological evaluations mean the process takes up to 11 weeks. The cook’s job pays $18 an hour plus benefits.

The sheriff also has proposed moving inmates to other counties so he could close a wing at the jail and put more deputies on the street. However, Lane said, there isn’t enough space in nearby jails to allow him to do that. It costs Scott County taxpayers an average of $55 a day to house an inmate in another county, not including transportation costs.

Another problem causing the staffing shortage: Correctional officers can easily find higher-paying jobs elsewhere because of their experience in the jail.

“They have the job skills employers are looking for,” Lane said. “They have great communication skills, they were willing to work shifts and weekends and holidays, they are intelligent and adaptable to situations, and new employers can count on the fact that their backgrounds are clean.

"Correctional officers usually leave on favorable terms and move to other favorable positions,” he said.