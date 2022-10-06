 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott County Sheriff's Office identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of a woman who died during a crash early Wednesday near Walcott.

The crash involved a 2005 Buick Rendezvous and occurred around 5 a.m. near Maysville Road and 220th Street, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators think the Buick was traveling north along Maysville Road when it veered off the roadway into the ditch on the east side, struck an embankment and rolled over.

Patricia Ratliff, 38, Davenport, was found dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. She was the sole occupant of the Buick and investigators think she was not wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The Maysville Fire Department, Medic EMS and the Scott County Emergency Communication Center all assisted with the call, according to the sheriff’s office.

