Scott County Sheriff's Office pledges to help prevent underage use of nicotine

The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced it is working to keep tobacco, other nicotine and vapor products away from children.

The sheriff's office is participating in the I-PLEDGE program, which is designed to educate retailers and enforce the state's laws governing these products, according to a news release. The program involves a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and has existed since 2000.

Since I-PLEDGE was created, the rate of compliance with Iowa's tobacco laws has risen to 91% statewide, the release states. The sheriff's office said it wants to improve that that compliance rate this year.

The program focuses on training retailers to help them prevent illegal sales of these products and maintain a compliant business, the release states.

As part of its participation, the sheriff's office will also carry out compliance checks with the help of children who will attempt to purchase these products. The attempted purchases will be made under law enforcement supervision.

Clerks who make an illegal sale during one of these checks will immediately get a citation, the release states. Those citations can result in fines ranging from $135 for a first offense to $645 for a third offense or additional offense.

More information is available at https://abd.iowa.gov/.