A Scott County Economic Development Summit will provide a glimpse into the county's value-added agricultural industry and growing craft beverage industry as well as other development and workforce issues.
The summit and workshops will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will provide a keynote luncheon presentation on "Economic Development Opportunities in Iowa."
Sponsored by Scott County, Bi-State Regional Commission and the Quad-Cities Chamber, the summit is designed for economic development professionals, elected officials as well as city and business leaders from across bi-state region, said Tim Huey, Scott County's planning and development director.
The program will include two tracks with panel discussions running concurrently. One will focus on economic development models on Value-Added Agriculture and the Local Craft Beverage Industry featuring area livestock and crop producers and area craft beverage operators. The second track will cover economic development funding opportunities and workforce issues with experts from government and the private sector.
Optional afternoon tours of Cinnamon Ridge Farms, near Donahue, and Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire, will be available to the first 40 registrants.
Huey said the event is a followup to a 2014 summit the county organized that focused on economic development for small towns' Main Street and in the region.
He said the new summit is opened to participants from Scott and Rock Island counties as well as the surrounding region.
The cost is $45 for the full workshop, $25 for the keynote luncheon only. To register, visit bit.ly/scottcoEDsummit19 or the events page of the chamber's website, quadcitieschamber.com. Registrations are due by Feb. 19.
For more information, contact Huey at the Scott County Planning and Development Department at 563-326-8643 or timothy.huey@scottcountyiowa.com.