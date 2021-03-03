Scott County supervisor hires Miller-Meeks' attorney after vacancy question raised

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Due to both positions requiring membership on the city conference board, the offices of county supervisor and school board member in this situation are incompatible," Walton wrote.

Iowa Code states if the status of an officeholder is in question, "the entity or officer responsible for making an appointment to fill the vacancy shall decide whether a vacancy exists."

In this case that would be the county auditor, recorder and treasurer, Walton previously told the Quad-City Times.

"It is not our opinion that a vacancy occurs automatically without due process" through a public hearing where arguments can be presented, Walton said.

That opens the door for a sweeping and controversial elections bill just passed by the Republican-majority Iowa Legislature to resolve the issue before county officials could act.

Tucked into the Senate elections bill sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith is a provision tailored to allow Maxwell, a Republican who owns and operates Cinnamon Ridge Dairy in rural Donahue, to continue to serve on both boards.