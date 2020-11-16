Scott County supervisor: Hospitals have 'reached the brink of a breaking point'

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said Genesis Health System has "reached the brink of a breaking point" as COVID-19 tears through the Quad-Cities and Iowa at rates never before seen during the pandemic, overloading hospitals and ICUs.
Approximately 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scott County since Friday.
Croken spoke during a special Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning to approve a resolution declaring Friday, Nov. 27 as Scott County Hospital Health Care Workers Appreciation Day.
Croken, during the virtual meeting, said he had been texting back and forth that morning with Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper.
As of Sunday, Genesis Health System in the Quad Cities was reporting 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Croken said. As of Monday morning, that number had increased to 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, he said.
Croken said the hospital's intensive care unit has transitioned to an incident command operating model seven days a week due to the surge in hospitalized patients.
"They're trying to work with the University of Iowa to decompress some of the pressure on the ICU, but (the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics') ICU is very much crowded as well," Croken said.
He said Genesis' primary ICU is filled with COVID-19 and have converted it's orthopedic department into a 60-bed COVID-19 unit.
"And they're getting ready to switch the PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) to an ICU expansion," Croken said.
"It's really not an issue of beds," Croken continued. "It's an issue of staffing. Beds are cheap."
He said Genesis is currently averaging about 150 health care workers out, either because they've tested positive for the virus or are quarantining.
"It's getting worse by the minute," Croken said. "Morale is a larger concern. They've switched from a primary nursing system to what we lovingly refer to as a team nursing system, which is much more stressful on staff.
"We've reached the brink of a breaking point here."
Croken said he was unable to get in touch with UnityPoint Health over the weekend, "but I have no reason to suspect their situation isn't every bit as dire."
"This proclamation is intended to communicate to hospital and health care workers that we get it," Croken said. "We understand what they're going through. And we recognize them for the compassion and courage they are bringing to their work places every day."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe echoed Croken's remarks, and noted county health department workers are also "overwhelmed with this virus with the volume and trying to keep up with contract tracing."
"There are people all over who are struggling to try and deal with all of this," Knobbe said.
