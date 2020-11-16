Scott County supervisor: Hospitals have 'reached the brink of a breaking point'

He said Genesis' primary ICU is filled with COVID-19 and have converted it's orthopedic department into a 60-bed COVID-19 unit.

"And they're getting ready to switch the PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) to an ICU expansion," Croken said.

"It's really not an issue of beds," Croken continued. "It's an issue of staffing. Beds are cheap."

He said Genesis is currently averaging about 150 health care workers out, either because they've tested positive for the virus or are quarantining.

"It's getting worse by the minute," Croken said. "Morale is a larger concern. They've switched from a primary nursing system to what we lovingly refer to as a team nursing system, which is much more stressful on staff.

"We've reached the brink of a breaking point here."

Croken said he was unable to get in touch with UnityPoint Health over the weekend, "but I have no reason to suspect their situation isn't every bit as dire."

"This proclamation is intended to communicate to hospital and health care workers that we get it," Croken said. "We understand what they're going through. And we recognize them for the compassion and courage they are bringing to their work places every day."