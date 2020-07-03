Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken calls for mandating face coverings
topical alert top story

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken calls for mandating face coverings

{{featured_button_text}}

Should Scott County mandate face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken thinks so, and has placed a motion on the July 9 county board meeting agenda for discussion. 

His motion would mandate face coverings "in all public areas of the county when and where maintaining a safe social distance is impossible or impractical," according to a news release.

“Wishful thinking about the end of this pandemic has failed to materialize,” Croken said.

Scott County was added to the federal Centers for Disease Control list of disease “hot spots” based on the most recent 14-day trend, Croken said.

"It’s time for decisive action that underscores one, unequivocal message: COVID-19 will go not simply go away," Croken said. "The science is clear and the experience of other communities across the nation and around the world provides us with a road map forward. I believe the widespread use of face coverings throughout Scott County is a good first step.”

050720-qc-nws-bells-025

Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor waits for the ringing of the bell in the bell tower at Ambrose Hall, St. Ambrose University during a news conference announcing plans for the COVID-19 Victims Remembrance Day at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8. Residents are invited to join in and ring hand bells; blow car horns; or play instruments to honor those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Thursday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News