Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken calls for mandating face coverings

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Should Scott County mandate face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken thinks so, and has placed a motion on the July 9 county board meeting agenda for discussion.

His motion would mandate face coverings "in all public areas of the county when and where maintaining a safe social distance is impossible or impractical," according to a news release.

“Wishful thinking about the end of this pandemic has failed to materialize,” Croken said.

Scott County was added to the federal Centers for Disease Control list of disease “hot spots” based on the most recent 14-day trend, Croken said.

"It’s time for decisive action that underscores one, unequivocal message: COVID-19 will go not simply go away," Croken said. "The science is clear and the experience of other communities across the nation and around the world provides us with a road map forward. I believe the widespread use of face coverings throughout Scott County is a good first step.”