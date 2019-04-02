A Scott County supervisor wants to form a new task force to study the future of land near West Lake Park where the county board blocked plans for a new housing subdivision.
At the board's committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Ken Croken told his fellow supervisors he plans to introduce a proposal at a future meeting. His idea comes after the county board's denial last month to rezone a 60-acre parcel from light industrial/commercial (C-2) to single-family residential (R-1).
By a 4-1 vote, with Croken as the only supervisor in favor of the rezoning, the board turned down developer Dale Grunwald's request for rezoning in order to build a new subdivision. The denial went against the recommendations of both county development staff and the Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Croken pointed out the commercially zoned land has sat nearly three decades without development. The site is farmland.
"I'd like to create a task force to look at what can happen there," he said.
In an interview after the meeting, Croken said the planning and zoning commission's recommendation and the property owner's rights "matter to me."
Grunwald of Long Grove partnered with the Engelbrecht family, which owns and farms the ground, to develop a 50-lot subdivision known as West Lake Park Settlement. Without the rezoning, the project has hit a roadblock, but Grunwald said it will continue forward.
Croken's proposed task force would include officials from the county, city of Davenport and Quad-Cities Chamber, as well as the property owners, economic development leaders and other stakeholders.
"What is the optimal use for this property and what is it going to take to get it together?" he said.
Located west of Interstate 280, south of Locust Street and north of West Lake Park, the site has become somewhat of an island, Croken said. In addition, other neighboring parcels house various commercial developments including American Honda.
He said the task force might determine the site is not right for commercial development.
While he envisions task force discussions beginning with the site, Croken said the group could take a broader look at development along the I-280 corridor.