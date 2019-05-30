The Quad-City region's first coordinated bi-state emergency radio system moved forward Thursday night with Scott County's approval of the financing for its share of the project.
What we knew: The five-member Scott County Board of Supervisors indicated at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday that it unanimously supported issuing up to $19.3 million in bonds for the project. They also all favored having the county cover the costs of 1,600 new radio units to be distributed to the professional and volunteer first responders across the county.
The new radio system is being built in collaboration with Rock Island County, which has its own funding structure and a separate but similar contract to Scott County with RACOM for the design and installation of the new system.
The bonds will cover the infrastructure such as new towers, transmitters and other equipment to be installed in Scott County as well as the individual, mobile and command radio units. The suggestion that all the public safety agencies cost-share the radios drew opposition from the small town volunteer agencies who discussed their inability to cover the costs.
The bonds also include $6.6 million in refunding bonds to refinance 2007 bonds from the creation of the consolidated dispatch center Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC.
What's new: At Thursday's meeting, former Supervisor Diane Holst, of Eldridge, quizzed the sitting board on how the project's costs will appear on a tax bill and challenged the makeup of the SECC board.
"I understand you'll be, under this levy, bonding for all the radios," she said. "As taxpayers, we're all paying for the small town radios, maybe it is time for the small towns to become members of SECC."
David Farmer, the budget and administrative service director, said $3.3 million accumulated from the 911 fees that phone customers pay will buy down some of the debt for the infrastructure. The $5.8 million costs for the radio units will appear on the property tax bills as part of the county's debt service.
Farmer estimated that the radios will add $1.2 million a year to the debt service and increase the tax levy by between 10 and 12 cents. That will be a tax increase of about $10.25 a year for the owner of a $150,000 home.
Chairman Tony Knobbe, who also chairs SECC, said he would bring up the membership issue to that board.
After the meeting, Holst said what will appear on the tax bill "is not a true reflection of what the cost of this agency is."
What's next: The Scott County Board will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 27, to set the bond sale date and procedures. The bond sale is expected to be Thursday, July 11.
In other business, the board:
- Honored Joe Ragona for his 19 years of service on the Scott County Library Board.