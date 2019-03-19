Inching forward in its debate over recording meetings, the Scott County Board of Supervisors focused Tuesday on the costs and options of the technology as well as the potential usage.
County staff showed the board samples of what other counties post on their web sites, including an audio meeting from Hamilton County, a YouTube video of Black Hawk County's meetings, and Linn County's meetings, which include a video and a meeting management solution that allows users to chose agenda items to watch from an index.
Matt Hirst, the county's IT director, said audio only creates problems in identifying who is speaking, but with video that is improved. However, without an indexing function, someone would have to watch through an entire video.
"The most important question is, where does this board want us to go with this? Staff needs an answer to that," he said.
Tammy Speidel, facility & support services director, said the issue has been discussed since at least 2015 and is one that staff would like to see through.
Scott County's current practice of posting only meeting agendas and minutes is what most Iowa counties are doing, she said. But four counties — Des Moines, Hamilton, Marion and Polk counties — post audio recordings on their websites. Nine offer video recordings of their meetings: Black Hawk, Hardin, Johnson, Linn, Osceola, Story, Warren, Webster and Woodbury.
Hirst told supervisors that Black Hawk County said it is averaging 18 online views per meeting, ranging from a low of seven a month to as many as 35 a month in 2018. Meanwhile, Scott County has about 141 views per meeting of the agenda materials it posts, he said.
In February, he said staff determined usage between Scott County employees versus the public. "There were 42 folks per meeting from the outside," he said, adding the same number of county employees accessed the information.
"I'm not really keen on spending a lot of money for the benefit of seven to 35 people," Supervisor Ken Beck said.
But Supervisor Ken Croken argued the issue of recording meetings is about transparency. "We also know when the internet was launched five people were on it... This technology will drive the behavior. Let's not wait for behavior to drive the technology."
With $250,000 budgeted over two budget years, he encouraged the board to move ahead on deciding what technology to use.
Hirst said the costs range from $50,000 for audio only to $75,000 to $100,000 for video capabilities. Adding the software for a meeting management system would cost between $15,000 and $25,000 a year.
County Auditor Roxanna Moritz urged the board to move forward with the issue. She said it's her office's responsibility "to keep record of what is happening at this board meeting... In the best world, we'd like you to do audio and video," she said.
Hirst said the county has a legal responsibility to make all information accessible, including to the hearing-impaired and sight-impaired.
"If you're going to put a product out there, Scott County has a track record of doing things well... if we are going to do this my hope is we continue with that professionalism and service to our citizens," he added.
Supervisors requested staff provide more real cost comparisons not only for the different technology options but also a look at what the county's investment is now in time spent by the auditor staff in producing and reviewing board minutes.
After the meeting, Chairman Tony Knobbe said this has been an issue the county has visited many times before. "We're not unanimous on what we think is needed, appropriate, wanted and professional."