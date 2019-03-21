A Quad-City developer's plans for a housing development near West Lake Park hit a roadblock Thursday after the Scott County Board of Supervisors denied a rezoning request.
By a 4-1 vote, the board turned down Grunwald Land Development's application to rezone 60 acres of farmland near the county-owned park from C-2 (commercial and light industrial) to R-1 (single-family residential).
Developer Dale Grunwald, of Long Grove, and his partners who own the land have proposed building a 50-lot housing subdivision known as West Lake Park Settlement. North of the county's West Lake Park, south of Locust Street and along the west side of Interstate 280, the ground is farmed by Engelbrecht Farms.
Before the vote, Grunwald and Kevin Engelbrecht, of Eldridge, discussed with the board the lack of development on the site.
"It has not developed because it does not have sewer," Engelbrecht said. "We came up with the most feasible solution for the property."
He added that building 50 new homes would generate new taxes with 33 percent going to the county. He estimated the subdivision also would add 100 students to the Davenport schools.
"What's the benefit for the county, city of Davenport or Davenport schools if it sits vacant 20 more years?" Engelbrecht asked.
Grunwald said the site also could attract workers from the nearby Sterilite and Heinz Kraft plants. "Where are they going for a new house? They're not staying in Davenport. They're going to Bettendorf," he said.
Supervisor Ken Croken, the only vote in support of the rezoning, said he's "loathed to undermine the wisdom of the Planning & Zoning Commission."
The commission previously voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning.
But Supervisor John Maxwell, a farmer, said the board's forefathers intended for the property to be zoned commercial. "What we'll see in the future, we don't know," he said.
After the meeting, Grunwald said the project will continue forward. "We'll go back to the drawing board, back to figure it all out."
But he was surprised the county board did not follow the advice of its planning commission.
"Davenport thinks it's urban sprawl," he said, adding that the property is surrounded by development on all sides. "We're just filling in a gap."
The county board's denial also came on the heels of the city's Plan and Zoning Commission's 9-0 vote (with one abstention) recommending the preliminary plat be denied. Their decision will be forwarded to the Davenport City Council, which ultimately will make a recommendation to the county board.
In an interview earlier Thursday, Matt Flynn, Davenport's senior planning manager, said the city has the authority to review the plat because the site is within two miles of city limits. He said staff recommended denial because the project's infrastructure does not meet city standards and, although it is adjacent to city limits, the site falls outside the city's Urban Service Boundary.
Among the infrastructure issues were a lack of curb/gutter and sidewalks as well as inadequate stormwater detention.
He compared the case to the neighborhood behind where Portillo's restaurant is being built on 53rd Street. Flynn said that neighborhood also was developed as a rural subdivision and faces issues with stormwater runoff filling up the ditches.
"We're not supportive of doing large-scale developments on septic tanks," he said of Grunwald's proposal for septic systems for each home.
Annexation would require extending sewer to the site at an estimated cost of $4.5 million, which Flynn said, "We're not in a position to do, and nor is the developer."
In the county, he said, the site would have to "to rely on rural services, including possibly volunteer fire service from Walcott or Blue Grass."
In other business, the county board:
- Approved the preliminary plat for a 33-acre subdivision outside Long Grove. The MicVic Acres subdivision, owned by Victor and Michelle Gorsch, will include four new houses and two existing homes.
- Approved transferring the deeds of two county-owned parcels along U.S. 67 to the city of Princeton. The city plans to put a welcome sign on one of the parcels.