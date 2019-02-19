A majority of the Scott County Board of Supervisors pushed back Tuesday on double-digit salary increases proposed for the county's elected officials while eliminating raises for the supervisors.
At its committee-of-the-whole meeting, the board's consensus — though not unanimous —was to reduce the original salary increases recommended by the county's Compensation Board.
The independent board, which convenes annually to recommend elected officials' salary increases, had previously recommended: a 20 percent raise for the county's sheriff; 15 percent raises each for the auditor, treasurer, recorder and county attorney; and a 2-percent raise for the supervisors.
Instead, Supervisor Ken Beck suggested a 4 percent raise for the county sheriff; and a 3 percent raise for the auditor, treasurer, recorder and county attorney.
The new amounts all represent an 80-percent reduction from the compensation board's original recommendation.
"We've discussed this at length at the budgetary meetings," he said. "We need to just decide what to do."
A formal vote will be taken at the board's regular meeting Thursday. But supervisors made it clear they do not want a raise for themselves.
Mary Thee, human resources director and assistant county administrator, said under state law the county board can reduce the compensation board's recommendations for the elected officials. "If you reduce one, you have to reduce them all by the same percentage," she said.
The board can turn down its own raises.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said the county's rank and file staff "should get taken care of first."
With the state's changes in collective bargaining, "the only thing they can bargain on now is base wages," he said. "They are only getting 2.25 percent, not 15 or 20 percent."
Supervisor John Maxwell supported the lower raises, but said "I understand we need to work on catching up those folks... It's going to be years before we get there."
He added that work of the compensation board "made us aware our elected officials are not getting what others are getting in the state."
Supervisor Ken Croken was the only supervisor in favor of the original proposal by the compensation board. "I think the size of the increase reflects a lack of attention to this issue for a long time," he said, adding also does not favor raises for supervisors.
"I say you look at these salary numbers, they're reasonable," Croken said.
He also suggested the county administration prepare a three-year plan on how to bring the elected officials' salaries up to competitive levels.
"It is not in our control to make recommendations to the compensation board," Thee said, adding that the pending state legislation could change the compensation board's role in the future.
Auditor Roxanna Moritz told the board "none of you sitting here have the institutional knowledge..." She explained how the elected officials have accepted zero raises, eliminated positions and streamlined operations over the years expecting to be made whole in the future.
"You say you want to take care of the employees, but you don't want to take care of the elected officials," she said.
In a related matter, the board favored making salary adjustments for the county's non-union employees by 2.25 percent.
David Farmer, the county's administrative and budget director, said the county is budgeting under $1 million to cover all the new adjusted salary increases and cost of living increases.