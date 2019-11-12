The Scott County Board of Supervisors showed its full support Tuesday for promoting Angela "Angie" Kersten to become the next county engineer.
Kersten, who has been assistant county engineer for the past 9½ years, will replace her boss, Jon Burgstrum, who will retire Dec. 31.
Although the board must formally approve the recommendation at its regular meeting Thursday night, all five supervisors indicated their support for Kersten's appointment.
County Administrator Mahesh Sharma, who recommended her, said he is pleased to have Kersten move into the position. "She is well loved by my management team and well respected in the industry. I have full confidence in her..." he told the board.
Kersten has worked in county engineering since 1999 after graduating with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Iowa. She earned her Professional Engineering, or PE, license in 2004.
Sharma, who also is a licensed engineer, said the county could have advertised the position but Burgstrum has been preparing Kersten as his successor.
He added that Scott County's stable work force was attractive to him when he became county administrator 3½ years ago. But the realization that some 50 employees also were nearing retirement age led the county board to make succession planning a priority two years ago.
"I am completely confident she will do well and take the county to places I never dreamed of," said Burgstrum, who will retire after 23 years with Scott County.
Kersten told the board she "would be honored and excited about the opportunity to serve as county engineer. I will be privileged to lead our very dedicated secondary roads department."
She credited Burgstrum's mentoring and the county's leadership development for preparing her for the new role. "I feel ready and very excited."
Supervisor Ken Croken asked how many Iowa counties have women as county engineers.
Burgstrum said there had been four, of late, but one just was hired by the Department of Transportation. There will be four again with Kersten including Black Hawk, Lyon and Cherokee counties.
"We're not the first, but we certainly have the best," he added.
Supervisor Ken Beck, who in his job has worked with Kersten since she was in Clinton County, also applauded the decision.
In other business:
- Planning & Development Director Tim Huey recommended the county enter into a 28E agreement to provide building inspection services for the city of Long Grove.
His staff would issue building permits and provide building inspection services while Long Grove hires its own full-time public works assistant. The agreement would be for six months.
Long Grove would remain responsible for any enforcement actions.
Huey said the county's costs will be offset by permit fees paid by the property owners. It would not charge the city for the service.
In board documents, Huey said his staff would expect 25 to 50 permits annually in Long Grove with perhaps fewer than 10 of those for new houses. It would represent a 3-6% increase in his office's workload.
It also would similar to the agreements the county already has with Dixon, Donahue, McCausland, Panorama Park, Riverdale and LeClaire. The fees generated in LeClaire, alone, make up 40% of the county's permit revenues, Huey said.