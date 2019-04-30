A proposal to create a new task force to study commercial development opportunities in Scott County gained little traction Tuesday with the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
A month ago, Supervisor Ken Croken first suggested forming a task force to study the future of the undeveloped land near West Lake Park and the Interstate 280 corridor.
"We need to expand the tax base of the county. Waiting for someone else is not a prudent strategy," Croken said at Tuesday' committee-of-the-whole meeting.
He said the task force could assess what commercially-zoned property exists in the county, the obstacles keeping from being developed as well as ideas to bridge those gaps.
The idea was in response to the board's denial of a rezoning request last month by developer Dale Grunwald, who wanted to rezone a 60-acre parcel from light industrial/commercial (C-2) to single-family residential (R-1) to build a new housing subdivision near West Lake.
He told his fellow supervisors the board denied the request "stating the need for more commercial development in the county. But that property has been zoned commercial for some time without any activity," said Croken, who cast the only vote in favor of the rezoning.
Supervisors John Maxwell and Ken Beck questioned how the task force's work would be different from that of the Quad-Cities Chamber and its development arm, Quad-Cities First.
"I don't see that we want to get into the marketing of real estate," Beck said, adding it would only help one landowner.
But Croken said the task force could study commercial opportunities throughout the county.
He also told the board that he was informed by Chamber CEO Paul Rumler that the chamber was not interested in commercial development at this time.
After the meeting, he said, "Maybe I should say it's not the chamber's priority right now. Their focus is on industrial development."
Rumler, who did not attend the meeting, said the chamber is more focused on industrial development as well as its other target industries. But he had no comment on the proposed task force.
"As the county looks at where commercial development can locate in their geographies, our team is ready to advise and assist," he said in an interview.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer suggested that the task force would burden county staff, who already know where the commercial properties are.
He added the county could encourage development "by partnering with the small towns" that have available space ready for development.
"It's not clear what is so threatening about the idea of a group to explore opportunities that we wouldn't entertain it," Croken said. "It will get a vote although I am not encouraged by my colleagues' reaction this morning.
In other business, the board debated the issue of video recordings for its board meetings once again.
Supervisor Croken, who has been the most vocal supporter of making the county's business more transparent, said he plans to have a motion on Thursday's agenda for purchasing the recording equipment and software necessary to begin audio and video taping the county board's meetings and posting them online for residents to see.
Supervisor Beck said the investment is too large when put against some of the county's other needs, including a major radio infrastructure plan, children's mental health services and a jail study and its findings. "I'm not going to vote for video taping," he said, adding "We need to be fiscally responsible..."
Supervisor Kinzer, who has been supportive of the idea, said he hoped there was a simpler solution such as just audio recording meetings.
But he said county staff has indicated the county needs to provide both audio and video taping to remain compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act, or ADA, or do nothing. "I wanted to see if there was a way to save money, but staff told me we have to do it all or nothing," he said.
Kinzer also made another pitch to change the board's meeting times in order for working county residents to be able to attend. "The word transparent is thrown around a lot. We're not convenient. We are transparent."