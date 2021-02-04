Scott County supervisors request FEMA vaccination site; explore bond referendum

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday signed off on a letter to state health public officials urging the federal government select the county as one of 100 planned COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.
"As Iowa’s third largest county, with close proximity to other population centers in both eastern Iowa and western Illinois, Scott County is an ideal location for such a center and would be a most welcome addition to the efforts of our local health departments," according to the letter. "Moreover, there are any number of facilities within the county that are well suited and immediately available for this purpose."
President Joe Biden last month announced a plan to enlist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in operating up to 100 vaccination sites as a means to expedite the pace of vaccine delivery to Americans.
According to media reports, FEMA has drafted a "Concept of Operations" plan for review that will provide "federal support to existing or new community vaccination centers and mobile clinics across the country."
FEMA would not bring any additional COVID-19 vaccines to the area, but would provide personnel and vaccination supplies — such as syringes and personal protective equipment — to augment efforts of area hospitals and health officials, Supervisor Ken Croken said.
"We will not have the obstacle of not enough staff to deliver or supplies for staff to use to deliver," should the county be selected, Croken said.
While a site has not been selected, Croken has proposed the use of Davenport's minor league baseball stadium, as it would be easily accessible to residents, including those who rely on public transportation.
Croken asked Davenport aldermen at their meeting Wednesday to follow suit and urge the Iowa Department of Public Health solicit FEMA to set up a vaccination site in the Quad Cities.
"I have received any number of phone calls from residents unhappy with the slow roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations" in Iowa, Croken said.
The Board of Supervisors also voted Thursday, 4-1, to hire a consulting firm to begin the process of planning for a tentative bond referendum in the fall to pay for an expanded Juvenile Detention Center.
Supervisors approved a resolution to negotiate a contract not to exceed $37,000 with Wold Architect and Engineers.
Croken voted against the resolution.
"I believe this to be an unbalanced approach to juvenile crime," he said. "We are not providing adequate resources to the alternatives to incarceration, or detention in this case, that are open to us, and this is an unnecessarily expensive and uniquely ineffective response to juvenile justice."
Scott County previously hired the architecture and engineering firm, which delivered a 120-page assessment of the county's juvenile detention center and jail in 2019. The report outlined a need to increase the number of beds at the detention center, including a plan projecting the need for 64 beds in the next 20 years. The projected cost to renovate or rebuild the detention center on 4th Street in Davenport ranged from roughly $16 million to $23 million.
Over the last three years, the detention and jail have housed an average of 25 juveniles per day, with 18 licensed beds, according to a county official.
When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties.
County officials say the bigger space is also needed to meet requirements of a federal mandate that youth awaiting trial as an adult be removed from jail starting in December, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention.
The last time Scott County asked voters to pass a ballot referendum was in 2004 with the passage of $29.7 million bond issue to renovate and expand the county jail.