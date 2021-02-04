Scott County supervisors request FEMA vaccination site; explore bond referendum

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday signed off on a letter to state health public officials urging the federal government select the county as one of 100 planned COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.

"As Iowa’s third largest county, with close proximity to other population centers in both eastern Iowa and western Illinois, Scott County is an ideal location for such a center and would be a most welcome addition to the efforts of our local health departments," according to the letter. "Moreover, there are any number of facilities within the county that are well suited and immediately available for this purpose."

President Joe Biden last month announced a plan to enlist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in operating up to 100 vaccination sites as a means to expedite the pace of vaccine delivery to Americans.

According to media reports, FEMA has drafted a "Concept of Operations" plan for review that will provide "federal support to existing or new community vaccination centers and mobile clinics across the country."

FEMA would not bring any additional COVID-19 vaccines to the area, but would provide personnel and vaccination supplies — such as syringes and personal protective equipment — to augment efforts of area hospitals and health officials, Supervisor Ken Croken said.