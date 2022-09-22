Scott County Supervisors to participate in Eldridge 'meet the candidates' forum

Scott County voters will have an opportunity in early October to hear from candidates running for a seat on the county's governing board this fall.

The Scott County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a "meet the candidate forum" at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the North Scott High School auditorium.

All six candidates have confirmed they'll attend, said Denise Brown, office administrator with the Scott County Farm Bureau.

The candidates for county supervisor running for three spots on the board are:

Jean Dickson, Republican, a Bettendorf civil service commission member and previous Pleasant Valley School Board member

Brinson Kinzer, Democrat, incumbent county supervisor and union electrician

John Maxwell, Republican, incumbent county supervisor and owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms, a dairy farm in Donahue

Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed Davenport City Council member

Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board member

Ross Paustian, a farmer and retiring state lawmaker from Walcott

Pat Olsen, president of the North Scott Rotary will moderate.

The general election is Nov. 8.