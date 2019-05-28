Scott County will cover the costs of purchasing more than 1,600 emergency radios for all the professional and volunteer first responders county-wide, the county supervisors indicated Tuesday.
At the Board of Supervisors' committee-of-the-whole meeting, each supervisor gave his full support to issuing up to $19.3 million in bonds to finance Scott County's portion of a first-of-its-kind radio infrastructure project between Scott and Rock Island counties. A formal vote will be Thursday night.
"One thing is for certain, we all have a vested interest in this, and we're all passionate about this," Chairman Tony Knobbe said. "At times tempers have flared, and that's OK, that's how this process works."
Knobbe, who had held back sharing his opinion publicly, detailed his thought process in prepared remarks before recommending the county fund not only its infrastructure portion of the project but $5.8 million in costs for replacement radios for the public safety agencies.
"What was I looking for in the best, if not perfect solution? First and foremost, I was looking for fairness — fairness to folks not only using it but to taxpayers who will pay for it and might be the recipient of services we provide using that equipment," he said.
Knobbe pointed out concerns with having an efficient and effective radio system, fair funding solutions and avoiding double taxation, about which some of the larger cities voiced concerns.
The major agencies of Bettendorf, Davenport and Scott County all have the ability to fund their radios "and approved funding mechanisms for their portions of radios." But the smaller communities are at their maximum allowable cap for property taxes, "so there is inequity there," he said.
"There is no mechanism at the county level that we can tax just the city of Dixon, Donahue, McCausland or Blue Grass. ... It has to be (a tax) across the land on an urban rate," he said.
Knobbe also asked the board direct the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, to oversee "efficient distribution, care and maintenance, and eventually possible replacement of those (new) radios."
Supervisor Ken Beck said some of those details "are not this board's decision," he said. "I'd like to see we go ahead with full bonding and recommend to give back the ability to SECC ... to get this system up and running as damn quickly as we can."
Supervisors John Maxwell, Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer also agreed with full bonding.
Known as the Quad-City P25 Radio Project, the infrastructure project will build the first consolidated radio system for the Quad-City region. Each county will maintain its own dispatching operations and sign separate contracts with RACOM to build the new system including radio towers, transmitters and other equipment.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, said the $19.3 million in bonds Scott County will issue includes $6.9 million for the infrastructure, $5.8 million for subscriber radios; and $6.6 million in refunding bonds to refinance 2009 bonds stemming from creating consolidated dispatching in Scott County.
He added if the county were to receive any grants toward the project, "we can abate a portion of the taxes." But he added that there has been no grant applications to date.
"Or if a community pays us 'X' dollars, we can abate taxes," Farmer said. "If we do, it goes toward (lowering) the county-wide tax levy."
At its meeting Thursday, the board also will set a public hearing on the bonds for 5 p.m., Thursday, June 27.