Scott County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County sees another death as October ends

Scott County is seeing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, while Rock Island County saw another death Saturday.

Scott County reported 129 new cases, surpassing the 5,000-case mark. The county reached 5,110 reported positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, less than two weeks after surpassing 4,000 cases.

Scott County reported its 4,000th case on Oct. 19. It reported its 3,000th case on Sept. 27, a nearly 64% increase in cases in the last month.

Scott County didn't report its 1,000th case until July, and since business restrictions ended in late May, the county has seen COVID-19 cases increase by 720%.

There were no deaths in Scott County, where the death toll stands at 43. Rock Island County reported another death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized — raising its total to 103.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 132 new cases, bringing the county's total number to 4,609.

That is a total of 261 new cases between the two counties Saturday after reporting a record 263 new cases Friday.