Scott County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County sees another death as October ends

Scott County is seeing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, while Rock Island County saw another death Saturday.
Scott County reported 129 new cases, surpassing the 5,000-case mark. The county reached 5,110 reported positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, less than two weeks after surpassing 4,000 cases.
Scott County reported its 4,000th case on Oct. 19. It reported its 3,000th case on Sept. 27, a nearly 64% increase in cases in the last month.
Scott County didn't report its 1,000th case until July, and since business restrictions ended in late May, the county has seen COVID-19 cases increase by 720%.
There were no deaths in Scott County, where the death toll stands at 43. Rock Island County reported another death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized — raising its total to 103.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 132 new cases, bringing the county's total number to 4,609.
That is a total of 261 new cases between the two counties Saturday after reporting a record 263 new cases Friday.
There is a temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for Rock Island County that continues on Sunday. Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Iowa reported 2,802 new cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 127,746 cases. There were 10 more deaths, bringing that total to 1,716.
Illinois reported 7,899 new cases for a total of 410,300 cases. There were 46 new deaths, for a total of 9,757 since the start of the pandemic.
