Four new Scott County Sheriff's deputies were sworn in a ceremony Thursday with Sheriff Tim Lane at the Scott County Courthouse.
The deputies are:
- Brent Kilburg, a Bellevue, Iowa native, is a 1992 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. With more than 25 years in law enforcement, he has worked in a number of capacities and specialty positions for various agencies ranging from small towns to the Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Police. A 31-year military veteran, he currently is a captain in the Iowa National Guard's 67th Troop Command in Iowa City, and served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Alex Gries, a 2003 Muscatine High School graduate, began his career as a correctional officer with the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office. He also has served as a police officer in Muscatine, where he was a field training officer, accident investigator and accident reconstructionist. Alex was hired with the Buffalo Police Department in June 2011 and promoted to sergeant in February 2015.
- Ethan Roling, a 2010 Clinton High School graduate, brings experience as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He relocated to the Quad-Cities where he has worked in the private security sector and as a Scott County Jail correctional officer since 2016.
- Hope Hammitt is a Peoria native and 2014 graduate of Brimfield High School. While attending St. Ambrose University, she worked as an intern for the Scott County Jail. She graduated in May 2018 with bachelor degrees in criminal justice and forensic psychology, and a year later received her master’s degree in criminal justice.