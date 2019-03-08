A rezoning request for a housing development near West Lake Park has been tabled while the Scott County Board of Supervisors awaits more information.
The board postponed a vote at its meeting Thursday night on Grunwald Land Development's application to rezone 60 acres near West Lake Park from C-2 (commercial and light industrial) to R-1 (single-family residential). Dale Grunwald, of Long Grove, and his partners want to build a 50-lot housing subdivision to be known as West Lake Settlement.
In an interview Friday, Scott County Planning and Development Director Tim Huey said the board's public hearing Thursday night drew no objections but included discussion from Grunwald and one of his partners, Kevin Engelbrecht. However, Huey said supervisors received an email earlier in the day from a resident voicing several concerns.
Bob Inghram, who could not attend the hearing, questioned the use of septic systems to service the subdivision as well as the impact the project will have on the planned rehabilitation of West Lake Park's lake system. He compared it the former Lake Canyada mobile home park, writing that those residents had to be relocated after their septic systems failed and infiltrated West Lake's watershed.
However, Huey said in the interview that the mobile home park was not served by septic. Instead, he said it had a central sewer system that fed into a sewer lagoon built to serve West Lake's campgrounds. But over the years, the mobile home park's sewer usage had flooded the county's lagoon system and contributed to its deterioration. The county closed the sewer system after Lake Canyada's owner declined to correct the issues or assist financially in repairing the county's wastewater treatment system.
Inghram also asked whether the developer would be required to notify homebuyers that their emergency services would come from Scott County Sheriff's Office and Blue Grass volunteer fire department — and not from the city of Davenport.
Inghram, who sits on the Davenport Plan & Zoning Commission, suggested the project's streets and drainage be built to Davenport's criteria in the event the property is one day annexed.
Huey said the board tabled the zoning request due to some of the items raised "and because it wanted more information from the conservation department on the impact on West Lake Park." Scott County Conservation Executive Director Roger Kean will be invited to meet with the board at its meeting March 19.
The proposed development site, which has remained farmed by Engelbrecht Farms, is north of the county's West Lake Park, south of Locust Street and along the west side of Interstate 280.
At its own meeting last month, the county's Planning & Zoning Commission approved the rezoning and preliminary plat for West Lake Settlement by a 7-0 vote with one commissioner absent.
For the county board to approve it, Huey said it will require three readings with the public hearing satisfying one reading.