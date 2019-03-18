Over the next two construction seasons, Scott County plans to replace six of its nearly two dozen bridges classified as structurally deficient — addressing a problem that plagues the state of Iowa.
"We're going to be really busy in the next few years," Assistant County Engineer Angie Kersten said.
In addition to the county's Secondary Roads budget for bridge, she said federal funding, the prospect of new grant money and additional road-use tax monies from the state's 10-cent increase are helping accelerate the construction schedule.
"We've been saving it up for a few years," she said of the road-tax increase.
Kersten said Scott County also could share in a competitive bundling grant that Iowa has applied for to repair 77 bridges across the state, including four in Scott County. The state's $45.9 million request is part of a $225 million U.S. DOT grant. Iowa's projects would replace four Iowa DOT's bridges, five city bridges and 68 county bridges.
"We're in a holding stage to get the projects ready," she said, adding that without the grant the county might move three of its projects to fiscal 2021.
Deficient bridges is a growing concern across Iowa as the state and county and city governments deal with improving structures that are reaching the end of their lifespans.
"Structurally deficient does not mean it is going to fall in," said Kersten, who as a program manager is certified to conduct bridge inspections. "It does not mean they are not safe to cross."
Most structurally deficient bridges continue to serve traffic as long as they are maintained and inspected regularly. To be classified structurally deficient, or in poor condition, she said a bridge's deck, superstructure or substructure or a culvert must have a rating of 4 or less on a 9-point scale.
Of the county's 115 bridges on the National Bridge Inventory, 21 currently are rated as structurally deficient. The inventory is a database kept by the federal highway administration that tracks the condition of all bridges 20 feet in length or more, she said.
"We have a lot of smaller bridges and we still inspect those to the same standards, but they are not eligible for federal funding," she said indicating that many of these provide vehicular access to farm fields.
Of the 21 deficient bridges, 16 are planned for replacement in the county's five-year plan including the six over the next two years. The first six projects will be near LeClaire, Princeton, McCausland, Walcott and two outside Eldridge. The county has $1.830 million in its budget for bridge projects next year.
Statewide concern
Across the state, the scope of the problem has earned Iowa the ranking as one of the worst U.S. states for the number of deficient bridges. As of last year, 4,673 of Iowa's 24,000 bridges were considered structurally deficient.
But Scott Neubauer, of Iowa DOT's Office of Bridges and Structures, said the ranking is misleading.
"We have more deficient bridges than anybody in the country, but we also have so many more bridges than almost all the other states," the bridge and inspection engineer said in an telephone interview. "There's a road every mile in Iowa and every mile seems to have a bridge on it."
He said Iowa has the seventh most bridges among U.S. states — behind Midwest neighbors Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Ohio as well as California and the state of Texas, which tops the list.
However, among the bridges the Iowa DOT is responsible for because they are on state routes the number of deficiencies is dropping dramatically. Of the 4,159 bridges maintained by the DOT there were 43 considered structurally deficient. That is down from 256 in 2006. An estimated 2,500 of the DOT bridges are on the federal highway system and 2 percent of those are structurally deficient. Federal mandate requires states to have 10 percent or less be in poor condition.
During a state budget hearing in November, Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe said the agency has been making progress on the problem and dedicating its highway funding to reducing the number. He said the state invested about $3.4 billion in the DOT's highway program this year, with $1.8 billion dedicated to modernization and enhanced safety features.
"Re-occurring cycle"
In the interview, Neubauer said it is not logical to think the state will ever get to zero. "You'll never get rid of all the poor bridges, it's just a re-occurring cycle. In addition, the majority are controlled by counties or local jurisdictions that either cannot afford, or justify, the repairs.
"The counties do a good job of maintaining them so farmers can get the crops where they need to go," he said. "A lot of these (deficient) bridges can carry the low volume of traffic they see so it's hard for counties and cities to spend a lot of money on that bridge."
He said the median traffic count on structurally deficient bridges across Iowa's counties is 35 cars a day. "That means half of these have less than this," Neubauer said.
Bridge inspections are required every two years. "We know what every bridge in the state can carry, we monitor that and watch them," he said, adding a bridge cannot carry a three-ton car it must be closed.
Kersten said the county conducts most of its inspections but hires a consultant for more complex bridges such as over the Wapsipinicon River.
She said four county bridges have been posted for loading which warns trucks weighing 40 tons or more not to cross. All four are due to be replaced in the next two years.
Rising costs
But she and Neubauer know Iowa's more rural counties do not have the same resources and have more problem bridges. Kersten said a bridge replacement can cost between $300,000 and $2 million.
"It's hard to do that when you only have three or four people crossing it," Neubauer said.
While the state has reduced its deficient bridges to 41, he said "the counties are having a harder time bringing the number down — 4,600 takes a while to cut into." "Counties with a higher population can keep their bridges in better condition."
In Scott County, most of the bridges are 50 years old and some box culverts are nearly 100 years old, Kersten said, adding that means they are lasting to their design age.
"Our budget allows us to keep our bridges in fair condition," she said, adding the county also receives funding because some of its high volume roads are considered farm-to-market roads.
But statewide, she sees other counties with larger numbers of bridges in their jurisdiction as well as more of them in poor condition. "As construction costs have gone up, funding has not gone up," she said, adding it leaves road departments able to "do less with what you have."
Neubauer said statewide a lot of county bridges are reaching 50, 70 and even 100 years. Age, traffic volume and Iowa's weather (particularly the use of road salt) all can contribute to a bridge's deterioration.
"A bridge may be deficient but if it still is carrying a load they are doing their job," he said.