The second installment of Scott County property taxes and mobile home taxes will be due Monday, April 1, the Scott County Treasurer's Office announced.
To avoid interest charges, payments must be received or post-marked by April 1. Taxpayers are receiving one extra day because the normal due date of March 31 falls on a Sunday.
Payments can be mailed to the Treasurer's Office at 600 W. 4th St, Davenport, IA 52801-1030. Payments also may be dropped off in person at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, or Scott County General Store, 902 W. Kimberly Road Suite 6D, Davenport. Drop boxes are available at both locations. When paying by mail or drop box, always use a check.
To pay online, visit iowatreasurers.org. The fee for an e-check is 40 cents. Other fees will apply when using a credit card for payment.
For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/treasurer or call 563-326-8670.