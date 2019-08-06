The Scott County Board of Supervisors will vote Thursday on an amendment to the 2020 budget to reflect changes resulting from the radio infrastructure project's bond issuance.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, told the board Tuesday the recommended amendment is to recognize the issuance of debt for the 911 radio infrastructure project as well as the use of bond proceeds to be paid out to reimburse Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, for the project's costs. The amendment also includes changes stemming from the refinancing of 2009 debt as part of the financing package.
He said the amendment includes the addition of $6.3 million in debt service issuance costs for the calling of the 2009 Build American General Obligation Bonds, which the county issued to create SECC.
It also includes $11.8 million in new bond proceeds for the 911 radio infrastructure project. He said as SECC expends the money to pay vendors for the joint project with Rock Island County, proceeds will be transferred to reimburse the agency.
With the amendment, the county's budget will increase from $89.6 million to $107.7 million for fiscal 2020. With $14.6 million in total new bond proceeds, revenues will increase from $83.3 million to $97.8 million, Farmer said.
The board will vote on the budget amendment at its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8. A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. during the meeting.
After the committee-of-the-whole meeting, Farmer said the amendment is necessary "to legally say we had budget authority to make the payment (of the 2009 bonds)." Those bonds will be called Monday, Aug. 12.
In other business, the board:
- Received a recommendation from the Sheriff's Office to hire Matrix Consulting Group to conduct a staffing study for the department's operations division.
Captain Joe Caffrey said the sheriff's office received five responses to its request for proposal and both he and Sheriff Tim Lane selected the Mountain View, Calif.-based Matrix Consulting based on its experience with other counties and law enforcement entities. The company, which had the second lowest bid, also has worked with the City of Davenport, he said.
Caffrey said the study would look at staffing levels for the operations division, which includes investigators, patrol officers, civil officers, and the bailiffs at the courthouse. Matrix had a bid of $62,000 and a timeline of about 16 weeks.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said he would not vote in favor of the staffing study, repeating concerns he brought up previously indicating that he believes Sheriff Lane has studied the staffing issue.
The board will vote Thursday on selecting the consultant.
- Discussed the creation of a new investigator for the Scott County Attorney's Office.
In board documents, County Attorney Mike Walton said the request was approved temporarily and that the board requested a staffing study be completed. A recent report by Justice Planners confirmed the need for the position, he wrote.
The investigator will assist attorneys with witness contact, electronic evidence review and follow-up investigations, all of which, are function now performed by attorneys.
The board will vote Thursday on whether to formally approve the organizational change, but more than one supervisor indicated the position was approved during budget discussions.
- Was presented with an updated map of snowmobile routes for Scott County. County Engineer Jon Burgstrum said his department had worked with the Snow Seekers Snowmobile Clubs to revise the map, which was last updated in late 2010.
He said the map includes public routes along the county's ditches as well as some private routes utilized by the clubs and increased the routes from 114 miles to 170 miles.