After two years of detailed planning and collaboration with bi-state partners, the Scott County Board of Supervisors appears ready to advance its portion of a new regional emergency radio system.
At its committee-of-the-whole meeting on Tuesday, the board will discuss financing for its share of the estimated $17.6 million system.
Known as the Quad-City P25 Radio Project, the new project will build new radio infrastructure to create the region's first combined radio system to serve public safety agencies across Scott and Rock Island counties. It also will include new radio units for first-responders throughout Scott County and some agencies across the river.
David Farmer, Scott County's budget and administrative director, said the board will consider issuing bonds to finance the radio project and setting a public hearing on the matter for Thursday, June 27.
Farmer said the bonds — which will not exceed $19.3 million — would cover the county's estimated $11.85 million in capital costs as well as refinance $6.19 million in outstanding debt from the creation of Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, the countywide dispatching center.
At issue has been whether the public safety agencies across the county, including small volunteer departments, should share in the $5.8 million in costs for replacement radios.
"I think all of us are on (board) with the $5.8 million going toward the radios ... and allocating the full amount," Supervisor John Maxwell said Friday.
In meetings with volunteer first responders, county and SECC leaders have heard concerns about affording any portion of the costs amid their departments' rising equipment costs, training costs and dwindling budgets. The county invited first-responders to the public board meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"We are the entity that will issue the bonds," County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said, adding that administration is recommending the board also cover the radio costs. "The discussion is should we bond for the $5.8 million (for radios) and yes, that will take care of the need for this project in terms of the radios. What happens in the future with the policy (in cost-sharing), is not the discussion right now."
Maxwell, a Donahue Fire District trustee since 1991, said he shared the fire department's budget with a few supervisors and county administration. "It was not to sway their vote. I wanted them to know they have no funding other than selling pancakes and that sort of thing."
In addition, he said many, if not all, the rural towns are at their bonding capacity and cannot raise their tax levies as their counterparts in Davenport, Bettendorf and the county.
Even if the board approves the financing and later decides each agency should pay a portion, Farmer said the county can chose to abate the property taxes up until March 30, 2020, when it certifies taxes for fiscal 2021.
But without a guarantee of additional funding, he said, "I don't see dropping the amount we want to issue."
The county plans to issue bonds in July, in part, because its first payment is coming due to RACOM, the firm hired to design and install the radio system.
"We have a $1.2 million payment due upon contract signing and another $1.2 million due after the detailed design review," Farmer said. "So there is a need for the financing to be done in a timely fashion."
Looking back on the two years of planning, the bi-state coordination and the many entities involved in bringing the project to fruition, Sharma said "I'm very proud of where we are today, how much effort, time and collaboration was required."
One of the final approvals still needed is an agreement between the two counties.
"It is such a huge, complex project," he added. "And we knew it was not a project for one entity but for the region."