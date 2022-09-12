Scott County to hold extended hours for passport services this week

The Scott County Recorder's office announced that it would extend hours from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, in order to provide passport acceptance services to citizens needing a first-time U.S. Passport.

The office is located on the fifth floor of the Scott County Administration Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Information on the cost and how to apply for a passport book and/or a passport card is available at travel.state.gov. U.S. citizens also may obtain passport information by phone at the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 877-487-2778 or the Scott County Recorder's office at 563-326-8623.