Scott County is laying the groundwork for financing a multi-million dollar radio infrastructure upgrade of the county-wide 911 emergency system.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors will vote Thursday on a resolution that formally indicates the county's intention to issue bonds for the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, project.
David Farmer, the county budget and administrative services director, told the board at its Tuesday meeting that the resolution is required by the IRS, and SECC's board passed a similar one last month. He said bonds will not likely be issued until June, but the action allows the county "to start reimbursing ourselves" for costs incurred before that.
The county plans to issue up to $10 million in bonds to finance the major infrastructure project, which will include new radio equipment, towers, antennas, transmission lines and other equipment.
In an interview Wednesday, he said the county already is "accumulating costs" such as hiring True North Consulting to assist in contract negotiations with Raycom.
Farmer said Scott and Rock Island counties have been working 2 1/2 years to develop an interoperable radio network to serve both counties. Each county will have its own, but identical, contract with Raycom, the vendor selected to design and build the system.
Since the funding models differ between the two counties, he said, "We're farther along in the financing path due to the capabilities of SECC and the county."
SECC provides consolidated dispatching for all the emergency agencies across Scott County through a joint agreement between the jurisdictions. But SECC, which does not have its own taxing authority, is funded through Scott County's general tax levy.
At their meeting, county supervisors began to ask what financial commitment the small emergency departments will face in the radio project.
"I'm concerned about the impact this will have on the small communities," Supervisor Ken Croken said, adding he has met with several departments that worry about the financial impact.
Farmer said it is still being debated who will actually own the radios and pay for them.
But Supervisor John Maxwell, also a Donahue Fire District trustee, pointed out these departments are funding themselves by "selling pancakes and all sorts of things to make their budgets work."
He suggested there be a small fee for the radios "to give credence to their value."
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, former Blue Grass mayor, opposed the fee idea. "I want to make sure they are taken care of," he said, adding that the small towns' first responders "need 21st Century technology to respond to these calls. Their budgets are a lot lower, their taxing base is not big at all."
Maxwell also questioned the number of radios to be purchased. "The first time around there were some departments that got more radios than they needed and some that didn't get enough."