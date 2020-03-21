Scott County trash, recycling pickup goes on, but don't drop off hazardous waste or electronics

Household hazardous waste materials such as paint and electronic waste such as old cell phones can no longer be dropped off at the collection points on Davenport's Carey Avenue operated by the Waste Commission of Scott County.

The suspension aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is indefinite.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But curbside recycling and garbage collection and processing will continue — that is the commission's No. 1 priority, executive director Kathy Morris said.

If front line workers get sick, other employees will be redirected to keep operations going, Morris said.

For more information, visit wastecom.com or call 563-381-1300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.