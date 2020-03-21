You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scott County trash, recycling pickup goes on, but don't drop off hazardous waste or electronics
topical

Scott County trash, recycling pickup goes on, but don't drop off hazardous waste or electronics

{{featured_button_text}}
030820-qc-nws-batteries-009

Public drop off of electronic and household hazardous waste has been suspended indefinitely by the Waste Commission of Scott County.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Household hazardous waste materials such as paint and electronic waste such as old cell phones can no longer be dropped off at the collection points on Davenport's Carey Avenue operated by the Waste Commission of Scott County.

The suspension aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is indefinite.

But curbside recycling and garbage collection and processing will continue — that is the commission's No. 1 priority, executive director Kathy Morris said.

If front line workers get sick, other employees will be redirected to keep operations going, Morris said.

For more information, visit wastecom.com or call 563-381-1300.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News