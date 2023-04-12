Scott County has been placed under a burn ban as high winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and low relative humidity increase the risk of out-of-control fires.

The burn ban went into effect at 8 a.m., and will remain up until further notice, according to the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. The agency, with the state Fire Marshal's Office and local fire marshals, determined that open burning at this time constitutes a danger to life and property.

National Weather Service Quad Cities announced red flag warnings for eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois for Wednesday and Thursday, citing peak temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, 30-40 miles-per-hour winds, relative humidity values of 20-25 percent and dry vegetation.

Fires will have the chance to spread and grow out of control quickly in these conditions.

People should use extra caution when operating agricultural equipment and discarding items like cigarettes while the red flag warning is in effect, according to the weather service's release.