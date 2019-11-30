Scott County water quality not bad, but bears watching

The water quality of streams in Scott County isn't great, but it isn't terrible, either.
That is one conclusion reached in an analysis of three "snapshot" samplings taken this year at 54 sites across 18 streams by volunteers with Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit that seeks to improve watersheds.
Two other conclusions drawn by Steve Gustafson, vice-chair of the partners group, is that the quality bears close watching, as there are too many undesirable trends, and that the biggest concerns appear to be nutrients (nitrate and phosphorus) and fecal bacteria.
Water samples were tested for nine substances/qualities using field kits or test strips here in Scott County and several others, including the presence of herbicides, insecticides and fecal matter, were sent away to labs for analysis.
Here's a look.
Nitrate and phosphorus: These are the substances commonly called "nutrients" that contribute to the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico because they encourage algae growth that ultimately consumes all the oxygen in an area.
Farm fertilizer and livestock operations are often the source.
The state of Iowa has no set standard for what are acceptable levels in streams, but Gustafson characterized both nitrate and phosphorus levels in Scott County as "a concern" for all areas — urban, rural and suburban.
The McCarty, Hickory and Spencer creek watersheds were the areas of highest concern for nutrients, he said.
During a recent presentation of the results at a forum at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, several audience members made the observation that county livestock operators must be doing a good job of handling manure, as there are no startling findings of nitrate in any of the samples.
Richard Golinghorst, a Walcott area farmer in attendance, noted that today's manure-handling practices with confinement buildings are "so much better" than they were years ago when open livestock lots were the norm and waste washed off.
With hog confinement barns, for example, all waste is collected in a pit under the building, he explained. Once a year (depending on the operation), this waste is pumped into a tank and a machine traveling across a field injects the waste from the tank into the ground.
"There's a meter on the tank so you can't put excess out," he said. "You have to have a manure management plan. It is very regulated."
Chloride: The lower Duck Creek watershed was identified as the area of highest concern for chloride.
Road salt is a common source of chloride in streams, and Gustafson pointed to some good news in this area.
Since 2013, the city of Bettendorf has reduced it use of salt by nearly two-thirds — from up to 600 pounds of salt per lane mile to 150 to 200 pounds — while still maintaining safe streets by changing the way the salt is applied, Gustafson said.
The city has retrofitted all its trucks so that before salt is applied, it is first coated with a brine and a sticky solution called Fusion-55, both of which render the salt more effective in melting ice and snow, reducing the need for quantity, Brian Schmidt, the city's public works director, explained in an interview.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, by coating the salt before it hits the streets, there is less "bounce off," or waste, he said. And the sticky solution helps the salt adhere to the street so that it remains effective for longer periods of time.
Not only has this reduced the amount of salt going into the environment, it has reduced the city's salt expenditures from about $700,000 per year to about $250,000 per year, Schmidt said.
Fecal matter: Analysis showed that humans and dogs were the primary sources in both urban and suburban contamination. Humans also were the source in rural areas, with a minor presence of dog, cattle and swine.
Other substances/qualities:
• Oxygen (a good thing in that oxygen supports life). Generally OK; a couple of minor concerns.
• Temperature (would be a problem only if there was some kind of unusual discharge).
• pH values were all within the desired range where aquatic life can thrive.
• Clarity, generally OK.
• Herbicides, pesticides, very limited sampling revealed little to no presence.
Program background; what's ahead
Snapshot stream sampling has been conducted in Scott County since 2000 when it began under an Iowa Department of Natural Resources program.
In 2017, state funding was no longer available, but environment-minded residents, including members of the partners group and staff at the Waste Commission of Scott County, joined forces to continue the program and even expand it.
This year a third, summer sample date was added to the traditional spring and fall dates. Two test factors, ammonia and the presence of macroinvertebrates such as insects and frogs, also were added.
And analysis was expanded by sending samples to labs for the kind of in-depth (and expensive) work that can't be done in the field.
The snapshot program will continue, Gustafson said. The point is to gather data — facts — about water quality rather than rely on conventional wisdom or what someone thinks might be the case. This can be used to prioritize conservation efforts and projects.
"Without data, you can't move forward," he told the audience at the library. "I don't like conventional wisdom. We're providing information to citizens, cities, farmers.
"How do you improve water quality if you don't know what the problem is? Sure there are limitations (to the snapshots), but it's better than nothing, and it gets more accurate every year."
From October 2000 through October 2019, the program has collected 24,619 individual records, he said.
Funders for this year's testing include Scott County, the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf (in-kind contribution) and Eldridge, the Iowa Corn Growers Association, the Waste Commission of Scott County and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.