Scott County water quality not bad, but bears watching

Chloride: The lower Duck Creek watershed was identified as the area of highest concern for chloride.

Road salt is a common source of chloride in streams, and Gustafson pointed to some good news in this area.

Since 2013, the city of Bettendorf has reduced it use of salt by nearly two-thirds — from up to 600 pounds of salt per lane mile to 150 to 200 pounds — while still maintaining safe streets by changing the way the salt is applied, Gustafson said.

The city has retrofitted all its trucks so that before salt is applied, it is first coated with a brine and a sticky solution called Fusion-55, both of which render the salt more effective in melting ice and snow, reducing the need for quantity, Brian Schmidt, the city's public works director, explained in an interview.

In addition, by coating the salt before it hits the streets, there is less "bounce off," or waste, he said. And the sticky solution helps the salt adhere to the street so that it remains effective for longer periods of time.

Not only has this reduced the amount of salt going into the environment, it has reduced the city's salt expenditures from about $700,000 per year to about $250,000 per year, Schmidt said.