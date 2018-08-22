A record-breaking fundraising campaign will enable the Scott County Family Y to continue ensuring access to its programs and services across eastern Iowa.
In announcing results of its 2018 annual campaign, the Y said it has raised $754,293 as of Wednesday and surpassed the $750,000 goal.
The Y applauded the efforts of campaign chairs Cal and Jill Werner of Bettendorf, who led a group of more than 1,800 donors and volunteer fundraisers.
The annual campaign covers just over half of the $1.5 million worth of financial assistance that the Y provides to the community. The difference is covered through grants and other funding sources.
"This is a true community campaign," said Scott County YMCA CEO Brad Martell. "People from all backgrounds and parts of town help us raise these funds, and people from all over the community receive support."
Currently, about 20 percent of the Y's 42,000 members receive some amount of financial assistance to access the Y's child care, summer youth programs, memberships and cancer support programs. In addition, the assistance helps fund two full-time, outreach staff who work directly with area students in the schools.
"It's an honor to thank so many great people from our community," said Cal Werner, an lawyer with Stanley, Lande & Hunter in downtown Davenport. "The Y mission has been serving this area since 1858, and we continue to ensure that every child and teen, every senior or adult, and every family has the support to utilize Y programs and activities because of the funds generated from this campaign."
This summer, the Y's new Achievers Leadership Academy brought 70 junior high-age students to camp for a week of intensive skill-building and leadership skills. In addition, the Y provided more than 11,000 weekly program registrations this summer to families with school-age children.
YMCA officials said the annual campaign is separate from a major capital campaign, due to begin soon, for the development of a new downtown Davenport Y. The project, years in the making, will build a replacement Y facility on ground near 4th Street and River Drive and close to its new daycare facility. The campaign is expected to kick off in late September.
Fundraising efforts for the annual campaign have been on the rise, climbing nearly $100,000 since 2015 when it raised $664,237. Last year's campaign raised $707,534.