Scott County YMCA to become YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley
Scott County YMCA to become YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley

061420-qc-new-Y-001

The new 73,000-square-foot, $22 million YMCA is almost fully enclosed in this photo taken earlier this year. Groundbreaking for the facility, which will be named for the late Richard Bittner, a lawyer and longtime benefactor, was held in September of 2019 at the intersection of East 4th Street and East River Drive in downtown Davenport. Opening for the three-story structure is expected to be in December of this year.

Beginning January 1, the Scott County Family Y will officially become the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

"Our service area is actually Scott, Clinton and Jackson County," said Brad Martell, President and CEO. "We have members and participants throughout a 25-mile area of our branch locations and the new name is more welcoming."

The YMCA was chartered locally in Davenport almost 162 years ago. The Y’s volunteer leadership has continued to expand the scope of services since the beginning on October 18, 1858, and a new name change will better reflect the expanded communities being served, according to a news release from the Y.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the local YMCA has continued to provide essential services to essential workers, day camp for children throughout the summer, safe classes that are moved for social distancing, and healthy opportunities in branch facilities delivered with layers of protection including thermal scanners, de-ionizing foggers, increased sanitizing and equipment that has been spread throughout each location.

From almost 500 children who were provided scholarships to summer camp and membership costs covered for those whose work was limited or terminated due to the pandemic, the Y provided more than $1.62 million in direct community benefit last year.

"The timing of our name change at this point in our YMCA's history is significant," said Mary Jones, chief volunteer officer. "We are 60 days from the opening of our new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in downtown Davenport. And this spring we will break ground on the North Scott YMCA. We are excited to increase our service and impact throughout Greater Eastern Iowa."

