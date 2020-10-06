Scott County YMCA to change name to YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley

It’s been serving more than Scott County for more than a decade. And with future expansion into Eldridge as well as a new YMCA in downtown Davenport coming soon, the Scott County Family YMCA opted for a name change.
Starting Jan. 1, the Scott County Family YMCA will officially become the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.
The announcement was made Tuesday in a release.
The Scott County Family Y already serves Clinton and Jackson counties in addition to Scott County.
“Scott County is a pretty limited term,” said Brad Martell, CEO and president of the Scott County Family Y. “when you say Scott County and we already have a Y in Maquoketa, in Jackson County that’s an active YMCA, that we have served the last 13 years.
“I think the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley is more welcoming.”
The release also cited the upcoming opening of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in downtown Davenport — expected to be in 60 days — and the new North Scott YMCA — which will break ground late spring in Eldridge — as driving the name change, though both are in Scott County.
“Our service area is actually Scott, Clinton and Jackson County,” Martell said. “We have members and participants throughout a 25-mile area of our branch locations and the new name is more welcoming.
“It just defines the area that we serve a little bit better than the old Scott County," he said.
The name change does not, however, portend to additional future expansion.
“I don’t foresee that,” Martell said. “You never know. Right now that is our service area. That is on file with the Y, the USA.
“Those are the three counties, that by charter that by the Y the USA, we can operate YMCAs in. If we go beyond that, we would have to get the OK by the (YMCA of the USA)."
There are no plans to add the Two Rivers Y to the portfolio of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley either, he said, though there have been discussions in the past regarding a possible merger.
"Moline is its own separate YMCA, so a separate board, everything,” Martell said, noting there have been no talks recently.
Currently the Scott County Family Y has 30,000 to 31,000 members, Martell said.
“Pre COVID, we started around 40,000 was our high," he said. "Right now we are probably at 30-31,000. We are down about 25%.”
