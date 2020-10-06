Scott County YMCA to change name to YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley

“It just defines the area that we serve a little bit better than the old Scott County," he said.

The name change does not, however, portend to additional future expansion.

“I don’t foresee that,” Martell said. “You never know. Right now that is our service area. That is on file with the Y, the USA.

“Those are the three counties, that by charter that by the Y the USA, we can operate YMCAs in. If we go beyond that, we would have to get the OK by the (YMCA of the USA)."

There are no plans to add the Two Rivers Y to the portfolio of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley either, he said, though there have been discussions in the past regarding a possible merger.

"Moline is its own separate YMCA, so a separate board, everything,” Martell said, noting there have been no talks recently.

Currently the Scott County Family Y has 30,000 to 31,000 members, Martell said.

“Pre COVID, we started around 40,000 was our high," he said. "Right now we are probably at 30-31,000. We are down about 25%.”

