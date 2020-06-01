Scott County YMCA to close early today
topical

100118-YMCA-004

The existing Scott County Family Y location at 606 W. 2nd St. in Davenport.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The Scott County YMCA branches in Bettendorf, downtown, north and west Davenport; and Utica will close at 8 p.m. today and reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Y.

