Scott County's COVID-19 positivity rates climbing

Ugly.
That's the word Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz used Wednesday to describe the sight of of local COVID-19 infection numbers laid out on a graph.
The numbers show the 14-day positivity rate in Scott County is at its highest since the first two weeks of the year. Drilling down into Scott County's numbers, the Iowa Department of Public Health updated county-wide COVID-19 statistics Wednesday and reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 14%.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Scott County's seven-day positivity rate slightly lower, at 12.84%. Both rates are higher than previous weeks. And in the last month, the test positivity rate in the county has roughly doubled.
The CDC's update from Wednesday put Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate at 10.56%.
Katz said the numbers shouldn't be surprising and "things could get uglier," noting large numbers of people in Scott County are not masking while indoors and there is no mandate to mask in public spaces. As he has in the past, Katz said the area's vaccination rate is not high enough to prevent spread.
According to the CDC, 55% of Scott County residents and 55.7% of Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated.
Both Katz and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Medical Director Toyosi Olutade stressed the need for people to vaccinate. Olutade also noted the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Trinity "has increased by more than 50%."
More local COVID-19 numbers
An update from the Iowa Department of Public Health also brought news of three COVID-19 deaths in Scott County.
Since the start of the pandemic, 295 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus. Rock Island County's COVID-19 death toll is 385.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 404 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County over the last seven days, giving the county a total of 29,044 cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department, the county added 162 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 20,462.
The latest report from the Rock Island County Health Department showed 33 of the 162 newest COVID-19 cases were found in boys and girls under the age of 13. That's 20% of the cases.