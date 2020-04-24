Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61 and 80. Rock Island County has six.
“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”
Between them, the two counties could easily have more than 550 positive cases for COVID-19 by the end of the weekend. As of Friday, Rock Island County had 336 while Scott County had 196.
Both states set single-day records for positive tests Friday.
Illinois had 2,724 for a total of 39,658. Illinois now has 1,795 deaths. Iowa had 521 positive tests for a total of 4,445 with 11 additional deaths for a total of 107 deaths. Among the additional Iowa deaths Friday was the first in Clinton County, an elderly person between the ages of 61 and 80.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health Manager said in a release. “Clinton County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
Both governors have said more positive test results can be due simply to more tests being performed.
And more tests will be performed in Rock Island County soon. The Illinois Department of Public Health has changed the guidelines of who can be tested, Nita Ludwig, an administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said Friday.
“The bottom line is anyone with COVID-19-like illness or symptoms can get a test,” she said. “As testing capacity expands, testing is now available for people who have COVID-19 symptoms — cough, shortness of breath and fever and have a high risk factor such as contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or if they have a compromised immune system such as a chronic medical condition.”
Testing is also available for people without symptoms who meet criteria such as working in a health care facility; working in a correctional facility; serving as a first responder, including law enforcement and firefighters; or if a person supports critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores and pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation workers.
A list of testing sites can be found online at coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing sites. In Rock Island County, testing is available at Community Healthcare in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline; Genesis Healthplex in Moline and UnityPoint Clinic Express Care SouthPark Pointe Moline. “At each site, you must call ahead,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig also noted that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois is concentrating on expanding testing for COVID-19 and not on antibody testing until they can get some good, reliable tests.
Rivers said while there were LabCorp facilities in this area, and it is ramping up their nationwide antibody testing, "as far as testing for the general population, I haven't seen any indication that that is going to be happening anytime soon."
Ludwig did have an interesting comment on Rock Island County's rising total of positive test numbers (336).
"Our numbers are rising, and we have been kind of talking about that," she said. "But I would say if you look at the state in general and the map on the Illinois Department of Health website, you will see the counties that border another state, like we do here, tend to have some of the higher numbers. That's all I can say right now."
During Friday's press briefing, both health leaders continued to stress social distancing, even as the weather warms up.
