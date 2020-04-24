Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61 and 80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”

Between them, the two counties could easily have more than 550 positive cases for COVID-19 by the end of the weekend. As of Friday, Rock Island County had 336 while Scott County had 196.

Both states set single-day records for positive tests Friday.

Illinois had 2,724 for a total of 39,658. Illinois now has 1,795 deaths. Iowa had 521 positive tests for a total of 4,445 with 11 additional deaths for a total of 107 deaths. Among the additional Iowa deaths Friday was the first in Clinton County, an elderly person between the ages of 61 and 80.