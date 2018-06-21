How to apply for aid, report damage

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim, or Aug. 6.

• In addition, people who need help with a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition can receive help from case manager, regardless of income.

The manager works with people to create a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. The deadline to apply is 180 days from June 21. For more information, go to iowacommunityaction.org or call 563-324-3236.

• If you have been damaged by recent weather — property, roads or utilities — you are asked to make a report so that government officials can better understand the scope of the problem. Google "Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management" and find the link.