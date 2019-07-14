Gary Bein was 10 years old when he showed his first Hampshire hogs at the Mississippi Valley Fair in 1948.
As the 81-year-old Scott County farmer looks forward to helping organize this year's 4-H and FFA poultry competition, he has an amazing, unbroken record of 71 years of involvement in the fair that is celebrating 100 years this summer. It opens to the public on July 30.
Some years Bein's involvement was simply as a club leader, but he was always there, involved one way or another in 4-H. And, in many ways, 4-H and FFA exhibits are the backbone of the fair.
They fill buildings with hogs, poultry, cattle, rabbits, horses, goats and other animals as well as projects in baking, sewing, photography, mechanics, woodworking, robotics, communication, leadership, home improvement and music and more.
In the 1980s, when the fair was suffering from low attendance, there were days when "if it wasn't for the 4-H (and FFA) judging ... you could have shot a gun down the midway and not hit anybody," Bein said.
"Farmers are a close-knit group of people. Farmers were there ... for their children or grandchildren."
And as a child in 4-H, the fair was "a week of fun," Bein said.
"You saw people you knew well but didn't see but once or twice a year," he said, sitting at his dining room table at his farm west of Davenport. "And you learned things.
"And you'd go on the rides and stuff. And fair food." Bein said he favorite is probably the corn dog. "They cost so darned much nowadays," he said. "It really takes money now, doesn't it?"
In the early days, there were separate clubs for boys and girls, and Bein and the 30-some members of his Blue Grass Junior Farmers club — along with others — slept on cots in a fair building for the duration of the event.
"The juniors (youngest members) had to be in by 9:30 (p.m.), the intermediates by 10:30, and the seniors by 11:30," Bein said. "The camp counselor was Mr. (George) Mueller, and he would go around and check. We brought our own blankets and pillow."
Sometimes the weather was hot and sometimes cold.
When it was cold, "we'd lay newspapers on the cots to keep the cold from coming through," Bein said.
Club members bought their meals from a Mrs. Gruber, who lived on a small farm place where the West Locust Street McDonald's is now, he said. In later years, meals were served in a fair building.
As the week wore on, members could replenish their money supply by picking up trash on the midway. They were given a "broomstick with a nail on the end," and they earned $1 for two-three hours' work, he said.
Thursday evening of the fair featured a livestock parade, and anyone who led a calf or other animal in front of the grandstand got a free ticket to the grandstand show.
In addition to showing hogs, Bein showed cross-bred beef cattle, Holstein dairy cows and corn.
He never won real big, but he learned a lot. "Learning is what you're supposed to be in it for," he said.
After he graduated from 4-H — in those years one could stay until age 21 — he continued helping out, serving on the pork and dairy boards and now the poultry board. Poultry means chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, guineas, peacocks and quail.
Board members are responsible for setup, checking in entries, lining up judges and all the details of running a show.
For nearly 20 years, Bein, his wife Karen and several other couples operated a food concession to raise money to pay for trophies and other needs of the poultry division. Easier said than done.
One of the hardest parts of working in 4-H is dealing with "an upset kid," Bein said. This is especially true when something goes wrong because the child did not fully understand the requirements or rules.
"Parents got to help the kids," Bein said. "But, it's a busy world. Maybe (people) are trying to do too much. Maybe it would be better to do a little less and do it good.
"When I first joined, there was no ball at that time. The fair — that was it. That was all we had."
Another job Bein has done at the fair is to help with manure hauling. Waste needs to be cleaned up daily to keep the pens and stalls respectable. In 1974, Bein and three neighbors bought a skid loader to use on their farms, then formed the 3M Co., meaning Manual Manure Movers, to help out at the fair. They hired young people to help as needed.
Pens and stalls were cleaned by hand, then the waste was pushed out of the building by skid loader, then picked up by a manure loader and put on a truck. Bein and others would then haul the waste to different farmers to spread on their fields.
They'd arrive at the fairgrounds at 7 a.m. and stay as long as it took. They did this for 30 years.
Bein stresses that working at the fair is a cooperative effort among many people, and although he's been at it a long time, his work wouldn't be worth "two hoots" if it weren't for all the people helping him.
"A fair of this magnitude has a lot of departments with a lot of volunteers," he said. "Without the supervisors, the 4-H judging shows would not be as successful.
"You couldn't do (it) without the help of others," he said. "It's a group thing. When they're all there, you can get something done."
Becky Bray, Scott County Extension director, agrees.
"Gary Bein and other volunteers are essential to the fair experience for 4-H members," she wrote in an email. "These volunteers spend hours to ensure that the 4-H competition is a positive learning activity.
"They teach youth the importance of being prepared, knowing about your project to talk with a judge and being willing to take the opinion of the judge and learn from it, even if you don’t 'win.' "