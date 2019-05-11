Scott County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted March 23 for severe storms and flooding in western Iowa, so residents impacted by recent flooding now can begin applying for aid from
FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for help with repairs or temporary housing.
The announcement was made Saturday by Gov. Kim
Reynolds' office.
The federal Individual Assistance program can provide homeowners, renters, and businesses with grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs, according to the governor's news release.
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Residents of Scott County who have already registered for the federal Individual Assistance Program do not need to re-apply, as their registrations are still active.
Brian Payne, emergency planner for Scott County's Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday that FEMA staffers will be in town "early next week" to meet with local officials and that "a lot of information will be available at the beginning of the week."
While the approval of individual assistance is good news, the county still is waiting for approval for public assistance; that is, money that would help cities and the county with recovery expenses, Payne said.
Scott County submitted a request on behalf of itself and every city in the county including Buffalo and those along the Wapsipinicon River, Payne said. "It is all-encompassing," he said of the request.
If approved, this would provide money to governmental units for such things as road repair, sewers, mechanical equipment and building damage.
Because of the presidential disaster declaration, Scott County residents are no longer eligible for the state of Iowa's assistance program, according to the news release from the governor's office.
The Iowa Disaster Case Management Program is still available, though. More information about this can be found in the accompanying story or by going to
www.iowacommunityaction.org.
The March 23 disaster declaration was made in response to massive flooding along the Missouri River on the western side of the state.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines