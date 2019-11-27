Scott, WQPT host free "America's Test Kitchen" event

A free event celebrating the 20th anniversary of “America’s Test Kitchen” will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Scott Community College’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center, 500 Belmont Road, Riverdale/Bettendorf.

A collaboration of the college and WQPT-TV, a public media service of Western Illinois University, Moline, the event will include demonstrations of the show’s fan-voted most popular recipe (shrimp scampi), tours of the culinary lab, food samples, talks from a gadget expert and “America’s Test Kitchen” giveaways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Over the past 20 years, ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ has whisked nearly 4 million eggs, sifted through 52,000 pounds of flour and cooked with over 2,500 pounds of garlic to perfect thousands of recipes,” WQPT interim general manager Terry Wilson, said.

“The show’s time-tested recipe development process involves a staff of 50-plus professional cooks and a vast network of volunteer home cooks who ground each recipe in the realities and palates of the home kitchen.”

Tickets are available online on the WQPT Facebook Event Page (facebook.com/wqptpbs/events) or by calling 309-764-2400.

WQPT will air the show’s 30th anniversary special at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.