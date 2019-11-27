You are the owner of this article.
Scott, WQPT host free "America's Test Kitchen" event

Scott, WQPT host free "America's Test Kitchen" event

24-Hour Omelet

The 24-Hour Omelet from "America's Test Kitchen."

 AP

A free event celebrating the 20th anniversary of “America’s Test Kitchen” will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Scott Community College’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center, 500 Belmont Road, Riverdale/Bettendorf.

A collaboration of the college and WQPT-TV, a public media service of Western Illinois University, Moline, the event will include demonstrations of the show’s fan-voted most popular recipe (shrimp scampi), tours of the culinary lab, food samples, talks from a gadget expert and “America’s Test Kitchen” giveaways.

“Over the past 20 years, ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ has whisked nearly 4 million eggs, sifted through 52,000 pounds of flour and cooked with over 2,500 pounds of garlic to perfect thousands of recipes,” WQPT interim general manager Terry Wilson, said.

“The show’s time-tested recipe development process involves a staff of 50-plus professional cooks and a vast network of volunteer home cooks who ground each recipe in the realities and palates of the home kitchen.”

Tickets are available online on the WQPT Facebook Event Page (facebook.com/wqptpbs/events) or by calling 309-764-2400.

WQPT will air the show’s 30th anniversary special at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

