Scotty McCreery to play Davenport's Rhythm City Event Center in March

Scotty McCreery will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Tickets — $45-$80 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN, or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

“I’ve lived a lot of life since my last record,” said Scotty McCreery, in a news release. “I moved out on my own; I traveled across the country and the world; I got engaged; I was dropped by my label; I was even robbed at gunpoint, so I really wanted this album to show who Scotty is at 24, what’s going on in my life. And I think we accomplished that.”

After winning Season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011, McCreery became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist, with a debut album to enter the Billboard Top 200 chart at No. 1, according to the release.

The certified platinum “Clear as Day” became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011, the release states. He went on to win the New Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards, and received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”

For more information, visit scottymccreery.com or rhythmcitycasino.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.