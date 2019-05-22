The Scott County Regional Authority, or SCRA, has awarded more than $1.4 million for the spring 2019 grant cycle as well as $50,000 in funding to assist Scott County flood relief.
The SCRA, which holds the gaming license to the Isle Casino, Bettendorf, distributes funds from gaming receipts twice a year to area groups and organizations that benefit Scott County residents. In this cycle, a total of $1,409,891 was awarded to 58 projects. The grants were selected from 109 requests totaling more than $4 million.
Among the recipients was the city of Bettendorf, which received a $128,000 grant to build tennis and pickleball facilities at Forest Grove Park (SCRA has approved a total of $511,688 over four cycles.) Davenport Schools was awarded $90,547 for technology expansion, and the Scott County Housing Council received $80,000 to rehab single- and multi-family housing.
Grants of $50,000 each were awarded to the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Co.; Figge Art Museum (the final installment of a $200,000 long-term sustainability project awarded in 2017); Live Lead Free Quad-Cities; Scott Community College for an outdoor kitchen, and Scott County Family Y (second installment in a $500,000 commitment) for a new downtown Davenport YMCA. In addition, $40,000 was awarded to Friends of the Davenport Public Library for the Main Library 21st Century Renovation (third installment of $240,000 commitment) and $51,885 was awarded to River Bend Foodbank for hunger relief.
The spring awards bring SCRA's total grant awards to $85.778 million since 1991.
Other 2019 SCRA grants are: American Red Cross of the Quad Cities Area, $10,000; artsBASICS, $5,200; Augustana College, $4,750; Bettendorf Community School District, $17,405; Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, $5,599; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, $40,000; Blue Grass Police Department, $3,789; Boy Scouts of America, Illowa Council, $20,000; Camp Shalom, Inc., $12,500; Child Abuse Council, $2,500; Community Action of Eastern Iowa, $4,485; Davenport Community School District, $6,500; Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities/Davenport Community School District, $43,687; Davenport Community School District, $7,250; Davenport Community School District, $31,120; Fair Underwriters, Inc., $25,000; Freight House Farmers Market, $10,000; Fresh Films, $11,847; Friendly House, $25,000; Genesis Health Services Foundation, $3,250; Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, $25,000; Hand In Hand, $29,996; Handicapped Development Center, $24,754; Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department, $8,971; city of Long Grove, $19,597; Midwest Writing Center, $7,000; Mississippi Bend AEA Special Events Committee, $25,000; Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, $27,598; Nahant Marsh Education Center, $20,000; North Scott Community School District, $39,000; North Scott Community School District, $3,710; North Scott Community School District, $2,300; O.N.E. Foundation, $12,000; QC United, $2,500; Quad-City Arts, $25,000; Quad-City Botanical Center, $25,000; Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association, $25,000; Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center, $7,194; River Music Experience, $8,000; Scott County Conservation Board, $25,000; St. Anthony Catholic Church, $10,000; St. Paul the Apostle School, $5,707; Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program, $15,000; The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, $20,000; Collaboration grant between The First Tee of the Quad Cities, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, The Martin Luther King Center, & Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, $20,000; Up With Families, $6,250; and Western Illinois University Foundation/WQPT Imagination Station, $15,000.
Applications for the fall 2019 grant cycle will be available by Sept. 1 and due by midnight Oct. 1. The grant application will be available on the SCRA website: www.ScottCountyRegionalAuthority.com.