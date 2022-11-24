SCRA awards first of years-long commitment to Bettendorf-YMCA water park

Among $1.6 million in grants this week by the Scott County Regional Authority is the start of a 12-year commitment to Bettendorf and the YMCA's new water-park project.

Called The Landing, the City of Bettendorf and the YMCA plan to build a new city-owned, YMCA-operated outdoor water park to replace Splash Landing, built in 1968. The new 20,000-square-foot water park is set to feature three-story slides, a lazy river and lap swimming pool and splash pad, among other features.

City and YMCA officials approved a development agreement in October to move ahead with the project.

The Scott County Regional Authority, SCRA, is the nonprofit that holds the gambling license for Isle Casino, Bettendorf. The SCRA distributes set-aside funds from the casino and has committed $4 million of the proceeds to The Landing over a dozen years.

In the latest round of grants, SCRA awarded $166,667 to the project.

Bettendorf also has secured a commitment of $1 million over five years from the Rhythm City Casino's nonprofit license-holder in Davenport.

The replacement for the current city-owned Splash Landing is expected to cost $18.6 million, to be split evenly between the city, the YMCA, and grants and donors.

Other grants awarded by SCRA

Among the largest awards this week: $100,000 went to Ballet Quad-Cities for a building purchase and renovations; $98,000 to the YWCA of the Quad Cities for the acquisition and renovations of the Iowa Empowerment Center; $73,677 to the Quad Cities Housing Council, Rehab of Affordable Single Family and Multi Family Units.

Other notable grants included $35,000 to the Family Museum for an "on the Road" Gallery Renovation, $42,958 to the Davenport Community School District for 7-12th grade science equipment, and $42,700 to St. Anthony Catholic Church to expand the reach of McAnthony Window, which provides meals to homeless and the needy.

The Authority fielded 81 requests for a total of about $6.8 million, of which about $1.6 million was awarded to 52 projects in Scott County. That's roughly the same amount as the last grant cycle, in spring 2022, when the authority awarded $1.7 million, but the requests this cycle were significantly higher than in the spring, when they totaled $2.7 million.

Aside from 2020, during the height of the pandemic when receipts dipped for casinos statewide, the cycle appears to be similar to other award cycle totals.

Since 1991, the Authority has awarded $95.65 million in grants.

The fall 2022 grant cycle awardees with more than $10,000 are:

All Saints Catholic School, Playground Safety Initiative: $74,909

All Saints Lutheran Church, Food Pantry: $20,000

Asbury United Methodist Church Garden Ministry, Tractor Fund: $10,000

Ballet Quad Cities, Building Purchase and Renovation: $100,000

Bethany for Children & Families, Ensuring Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy for At-Risk Scott County Children: $41,580

Bettendorf Police Department, Handheld Non-Contact Spectral Drug Analyzer: $33,073

Bettendorf, City of and YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley, The Landing: $166,667 ($4,000,000 total commitment over 24 cycles)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Technology: $22,400

Common Chord, Crucial Redstone Room Audio/Visual Repairs: $30,000

Cornbelt Running Club, Quad-City Times Bix7: $25,000

Davenport Community School District, First Robotics Competition (FRC) INSPIRE Capstone: $22,000

Davenport Community School District, Equipment for Secondary (7-12) Science Classrooms: $42,958

Eldridge Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., EMS Training / Preparedness Simulator Tool: $35,000

Family Museum Foundation, "On the Road" Gallery Renovation: $35,000

Friends of MLK, Inc., MLK Park: $31,250

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Home Building, Home Repair and Wheel Chair Ramp Programs: $50,000

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., Addressing the Gap in Affordable Housing: Creating a Home for Every Person: $50,000

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, JA Inspiration Center - Pathways to Success: $50,000

Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization: Using Animal Assisted Activities to aid Scott County Veterans Touched by Mental or Physical Disability $11,225

Midwest Writing Center, Local Writers and Publications Promoting Education, Heritage, and Culture: $11,000

Mississippi Bend AEA Special Events Committee, David E. Lane Coats for Kids: $21,113

One Eighty, Capital Improvements at Family Stability House: $23,880

Our Lady of the River Church, Quad Cities Night to Shine Prom: $15,000.00

Partners of Scott County Watersheds, Improving Public Access and Usability at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area: $23,150

Pleasant Valley Community School District, Junior High Vocal Music Performance Piano: $10,500

Pleasant Valley Community School District, Machine Shop Upgrades: $29,870

Putnam Museum and Science Center, Putnam Reimagined: $50,000

Quad Cities Housing Council, Rehab of Affordable Single Family and Multi Family Units: $73,677

Quad City Arts, Spring 2023 Visiting Artist Series: $45,000

Quad City Botanical Center, School Bus Greenhouse | Mobile Plant Unit: $30,000

Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Holiday Food Giveaway: $18,910

River Bend Food Bank, Expanding to Fill the Gap Capital Campaign: $50,000

Rock Island County Forest Preserve, Zoo Train Sound System: $15,000

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Expanding Reach of McAnthony Window: $42,700

STEAM on Wheels, Vehicle to Transport STEAM Educational Equipment to At-Risk Scott County Students: $20,500

United Way of the Quad Cities Area, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program – Equipment & Scheduling System: $12,278

Vera French Foundation, Peer-Run Drop-In & Clubhouse Expansion at Vera French's Carol Center: $50,715

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Building for Generations Capital Campaign, New Downtown Davenport YMCA Project: $50,000

YWCA of the Quad Cities, Iowa Empowerment Center Acquisition and Renovations: $98,000